Made-In-India Dash Cam that can stream video to your phone and save you and your car

Globally, Dashcams are already almost the norm, they have been of limited success in India. However, now times are changing and dash cams have become more of a necessity than a luxury. Now an Indian company that goes by the name Indian Auto Company based out of New Delhi, that specializes in tracking & telematics, smart infotainment, rear seat infotainment and driver fatigue systems using IoT enabled hardware and platforms has launched their first official dashcam that they are calling the IAC 404 Connected DVR (Digital Video Recorder)/In-Dash camera with GPS Tracking for both commercial and personal vehicles.

What sets this DVR apart from the rest of the products on the market is it's a ability to receive live feed on the mobile device and web platform. The device has an in-built external camera with a viewing angle of 140 degrees and internal camera with 90 degrees to capture everything that is taking place in and around the vehicle. Other features include night vision to capture highway driving in the dark, GPS location tracking, wi-fi hotspot and two-way calling facility. Speaking at the launch of the product, the company spokesperson said, “Our product is designed to capture every sound and image of events taking place in the car and also on the road. Over the last few years we have observed a trend where an increasing number of vehicle owners have invested in a dashcam as it helps record critical moments on the road that come in handy in many situations, such as providing first evidence in case of car accidents and capturing criminal activities.”

The spokesperson added “This device is particularly useful for fleet owners who can monitor who is driving the vehicle and under what conditions from a remote location. In the case of public transport vehicles if standard operating procedures are not followed, the company admin can take immediate corrective action to prevent any mishap.”

The DVR has been launched on the companies website with an introductory price tag of Rs 14,990 which includes a 32GB memory card. At the price, it is certainly expensive but its unique value proposition definitely sets it apart.