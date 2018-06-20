Made-in-India 2018 Ford Figo sedan facelift for exports unveiled

Ford Motor Company has revealed the 2018 Figo sedan facelift, which is manufactured at the company's Sanand plant in Gujrat for export to international markets. In India, Ford retails the sedan version of the Figo as the Aspire, facelifted version of which is expected to go on sale in the country soon. Ford Figo sedan facelift has been updated inside and out, and the Ford Aspire facelift is likely to pick design cues from it. The Figo sedan is sold in the South African market.

2018 Ford Figo sedan has been tweaked cosmetically and now has larger headlights, a new chrome painted honey-comb front grille and reworked front bumper with C-shaped chrome lining. From the sides, the sedan is similar to the previous version, but the rear has been updated with an edgy bumper with black inserts. Unlike the Ford Aspire, the Figo sedan comes without the thick strip of chrome across the boot lid.

In terms of powertrain, new Ford Figo sedan has updated engine options - a 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine from new Dragon family for global markets. Ford Aspire facelift is, on the other hand, is expected to be powered by a 96 hp 1.2-litre petrol and a 100 hp 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

On the inside, new Ford Figo sedan gets a redesigned dashboard shared with the Freestyle cross-hatch and has been added with a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is equipped with Ford’s Sync 3 tech, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Besides the Ford Aspire, Ford India will launch the facelift version of the Figo hatchback in India towards November 2018, according to an Autocar India report. Ford has already revealed the new Figo and it comes with redesigned and larger grille, tweaked front and rear bumper, new alloy wheels and others.