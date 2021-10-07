Luxury Ride inaugurates new service outlet in Delhi for pre-owned luxury cars

Luxury Ride has added yet another touchpoint to its list as it today inaugurated a new service centre in Delhi. Spread across 25,000 sq ft, the new facility is capable of servicing 15 vehicles every day.

Luxury Ride, one of the largest & fastest growing players in the multi-brand pre-owned luxury car space, has inaugurated a new workshop in the country’s capital – Delhi. The brand already operates three multi-brand service centres for luxury cars across the nation, and this will be the fourth addition to the list. It will cater to all the maintenance requirements of pre-worshipped examples.

The new service centre is spread over 25000 sq ft and is situated in North Delhi. As per Luxury Ride, it is big enough to offer all the services under one roof, while packing in the equipment to serve all the major luxury car brands. Every day, 15 cars can be serviced at this facility. Moreover, the company will provide pick-up and drop services to the consumers for an unhampered experience.

The service centre will offer the following services:

Periodic maintenance service General repairs Body Shop processes like denting, painting, accidental insurance claims etc. Ceramic coating Peelable paint Paint protection film Interior work Major work like engine and gearbox overhaul

On the addition of a new service outlet, Sumit Garg, MD and Co-Founder, Luxury Ride, quoted, ‘We are glad to share this news and expand our footprints in the Indian Pre-owned Luxury car market, we are one of the pre-owned luxury car dealers that provide after sales service and well equipped to provide all kind of service that a luxury car needs and that too under one roof. Our aim is to make the dream come true of every individual who wishes to own a luxury car by providing the best pre-owned luxury cars at the most competitive price.

Luxury Ride started its operation in 2015 from Karnal, Haryana. The brand currently operates through various facilities spread across the country, in cities like Delhi, Karnal, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ludhiana, and Dehradun. The company sells and purchases pre-owned luxury cars through its channel. Its portfolio includes examples from brands like Audi, BMW, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Lexus, Jaguar, Land Rover, Bentley and more.

