Luxury cars are not sin goods, reduce GST to boost segment: JLR

According to Jaguar Land Rover, the government should stop labelling luxury cars as sin goods and henceforth reduce the tax burden on them in order to boost the segment as automobile manufacturers contribute to the country's economy significantly. Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover told PTI that the heavy tax burden has resulted in the restricted growth of the luxury car segment in India. He further added that if the 'Sin goods' tag on luxury cars if because of their expensiveness, then going to five-star hotels or wearing expensive clothes would also be considered as a 'Sin'.

At present luxury vehicles in India attract top GST slab of 28 per cent and additional cess of 20 per cent on sedans and 22 per cent on SUVs, taking the total tax incidence to 48 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively. Suri further added that the the government calls it (luxury vehicles) sin goods. This does not allow the market to grow. We can't understand how it is a sin-good. I can understand something which impacts your health like cigarettes but does driving a car impact your health?. He argued that it was unfair to classify luxury vehicles as sin goods just based on the expensiveness, without looking at their contribution to India's economic development, such as by providing employment across the value chain.

He added that If you classify this (luxury vehicles) as sin goods then there are ten more goods like wearing expensive shirts or shoes, which are also sin. In that case, every five-star hotel should be sin and people going there should be called sinners. Suri added that JLR employs around 2,400 people. We give employment to people across our value chain. If the market remains restricted then we are going to be handicapped. At present, the Indian luxury vehicles market is around 40,000 units annually, and JLR with its product portfolio addresses a segment of around 27,000 units. He added that the market size is small, all because of the high GST rate that the government continues to apply. Suri said that JLRis very keen, we are hoping that the government will stop calling us sin goods. Do you want to stop the growth of the industry by classifying it as sin goods? It is something we are clearly not happy with the way it is being branded.