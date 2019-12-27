Luxury cars and SUVs to be launched in 2020: Mercedes, Audi, BMW and more

While the Indian automobile market struggled with demand, manufacturers continued to introduce new models in the Indian market. Brands like Porsche saw, for the first time, three-car launches in a single year with the new 911, Macan and the Cayenne Coupe. BMW launched its flagship 7-Series saloon and X7 SUV, Mercedes-Benz with the new GLC and many more. All these manufacturers have not exhausted their line up and they will be launching many more model in the forthcoming year. Here are some of the luxury cars that we expect to arrive in India in 2020.

Mercedes-Benz

Recently, Mercedes-Benz has stated that it will launch a new product in India every month. While the GLC arrived with the new MBUX infotainment system in December, the brand is expected to introduce more models in 2020. With the GLC and G-Wagon models already updated, Mercedes-Benz India is likely to update its entire SUV line up with the all-new GLE which is expected to be launched in January 2020. Following which in February, Mercedes will launch their next model at the 2020 Auto Expo. We don’t have confirmation as yet regarding the next product, but the other models that Mercedes will update includes the GLA, GLB, and GLS SUVs, along with the new A-Class and introduction of the A-Class sedan in India, all of which are the latest generation models.

BMW

For the Bavarian automaker, the brand showed all its cards it seems in 2019. The model that is currently expected to receive an update from BMW is the 2020 Model Year update to the X1 compact SUV which will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Volvo XC40 and the Audi Q3. The X1 will feature updated styling, features and BS6 standard powertrains with a petrol and diesel offering. Another BMW that is expected to be launched in 2020 is the all-new BMW X6, the coupe-styled SUV was given a redesign with BMW’s new design language and latest technology and powertrains, the X6 will arrive next year with its large and illuminated front grille.

Audi

Audi has kept it calm in the year 2019. the brand didn’t make much noise with new launches nor updates. However, it did launch the all-new A6 mid-size sedan in the Indian market and showcased its first all-electric model, the Audi E-Tron. While the E-Tron and the A8L was said to be introduced in India before the end of the year, both launches have been pushed back to 2020. Along with the launch of the Audi A8 and the E-Tron, the manufacturer may also introduce the Q8 flagship SUV in addition to the all-new generation Q3. Whether Audi will also the opportunity to introduce the Sportback versions of the Q3, or the new RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback is something we will have to wait to be confirmed.

Land Rover

The all-new Defender that was unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show, was announced that it will be sold in 128 countries. One of them is expected to be India and the Defender will be launched in the Indian market in 2020. Globally, there are two basic variants, 3-door (90) and 5-door (110). India is more likely to see the 5-door model being offered with petrol and diesel offerings. All the powertrains will with an 8-speed with 2-speed transfer case automatic transmission sourced from ZF. Additionally, there will be model year updates for the Land Rover models in India, especially the new Discovery Sport which will for the first time come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Jaguar

The Jaguar F-Type has recently revamped from the ground up and it offers a brand new line of powertrains. With new sharper styling, and new underpinnings, the new F-Type sportswear uses its V6 engine being reserved for the US market while in Europe and other Asian markets, the S and the R models will both be powered by supercharged V8 engines in different state of tunes, the top of the line R model will be offered with AWD only. The new F-Type is likely to arrive in India in 2020 and it would be offered in both convertible and coupe forms.

Porsche

Porsche’s India line up is all brand new and features all of its latest generation cars. Whether it is the Cayenne or Macan SUVs, or the Panamera or even the 911 and 718 range of sports cars. However, there is one model which Porsche currently does not offer in the Indian market, but will be launching in India in 2020. It is confirmed that the all-electric model from Stuttgart, the Porsche Taycan will be launched in 2020 to complete the entire Porsche range in India.

Volvo

The Volvo V40 has been discontinued from the Indian market, meaning that the only older generation model in Volvo’s line up is the Volvo S60 sedan. Volvo may finally launch the S60 sedan to complete the full range of products from Sweden in India. The S60 will take on rivals like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3-Series, Jaguar XE and the Audi A4 with a 2.0-litre diesel engine with an 8-speed automatic offering. Whether a petrol motor is also on the cards is not yet known. The S60 will join other Volvo models like the S90 sedan, V90 wagon, XC40, XC60 and the XC90 SUVs.