Luxury car sales stare at over 25% dip in 2019

In line with the rest of the auto industry, the luxury car market is staring at around 25% decline in volumes in calender year 2019.

In 2018, the industry growth comprising players including Mercedes Benz, BMW, Audi and Volvo remained flat at over 40,600 units.

In the January-September 2019 period, an estimated 22,000 cars were sold, down by over 20% year-on-year (y-o-y), underscoring a sharp contraction in demand. Luxury cars attract around 50% GST, the highest in the world.

While volumes of Mercedes Benz India fell by a sharp 16% y-o-y to 9,915 units in the nine months to September 2019, BMW India’s sales fell 11% to 7,049 units. Others, including Audi and Volvo, have still not disclosed their sales numbers but industry interactions revealed that volumes fell over 10% y-o-y in the same period. The luxury companies follow the calender year to release sales data.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said while the luxury car market experienced headwinds in 2018 and remained flat in terms of growth, in the current economic scenario, it is expected to de-grow this year. “Customer sentiments were impacted owing to high GST rates and registration taxes. While the government has clarified its stance on BS-VI, customers are still being cautious,” Dhillon told FE.

Dealers of Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover and Mercedes Benz India said enquires have dropped by over 20% in the last few months and some of the bookings were also cancelled.

Going by the numbers and estimates given by experts, premium car sales would barely cross 30,000 units in 2019, reflecting an over 25% decline compared to last year. Experts believe decline in growth rate in 2019 could be the biggest in a decade and demand during the next year may also remain subdued given that shift to BS-VI norms would lead to further increase in costs.

“The weakness in demand is a reflection of general economic slowdown, low consumer sentiments and stringent norms of inventory funding for dealers,” said Charles Frump, managing director at Volvo Cars India. Sales of premium cars account for less than 2% of the total cars sold in India, averaging at around 35,000-40,000 units in the last three-four years, impacted by high tax rates and import duties. Even as the share has been less, the growth has been faster than the rest of the industry at least in the last five years.