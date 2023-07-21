Luxury car sales in India for H1 2023: Mercedes-Benz leads the race

The sales of luxury cars have increased significantly in India in the first half of the calendar year 2023. Mercedes-Benz India leads the race followed by other German players such as the BMW Group and Audi.

Luxury car sales in India are currently at an all-time high. The sales of these premium vehicles are increasing due to higher disposable incomes among prospective buyers, evolving consumer preferences and the launch of new hi-tech models. In the first half of 2023, all luxury carmakers recorded healthy YoY growth. Here we explained the sales figures of luxury cars in India for H1 2023.

Luxury car sales in India for H1 2023:

Manufacturer H1 2023 H1 2022 YoY growth Mercedes-Benz 8,528 7,573 12.61% BMW 5,476 5,191 5.49% Audi 3,474 1,765 96.83% Volvo 1,089 818 33.13%

Mercedes-Benz India sold 8,528 units in the January to June 2023 period, achieving a 12.61 percent YoY growth. Moreover, the demand for its top-end vehicles (those priced at Rs 1 crore or above) is very high and it grew by 54 percent. The company’s best-selling models are the Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan and GLE SUV.

BMW Group India sold 5,867 units in the first half of this year. This includes 5,476 units of BMW (5.5 percent YoY growth) and MINI’s 391 units (3 percent YoY growth). According to BMW India, SUVs contributed over 50 percent to the company’s overall sales and X1 is its best-selling product in the Indian market.

Audi India retailed 3,474 cars in the January to June 2023 period, recording a 97 percent YoY growth. The company will soon launch the Q8 e-tron as well. Volvo Car India recorded 33 YoY percent growth by delivering 1,089 cars in the first half of 2023. The XC60 SUV is the company’s best-selling model in India.

