Lungi-Baniyaan are a violation of the MV Act for commercial drivers; Here’s why

Truck drivers in Uttar Pradesh are being challaned for driving while wearing Lungi and baniyaan. This is because as a part of the Motor Vehicles Act, is it a violation of the dress code clause for commercial drivers and now draws a fine of Rs 2,000.

The dress code for commercial vehicle drivers has been a part of the Motor Vehicles Act from 1939. When it was previously amended in 1989, the violation penalty was then stated to be Rs 500. The fine under the latest 2019 amendment to the Act under section 179, sees a fine of Rs 2,000.

According to the law, the driver of the vehicle and, if present, the helper of the vehicle must be in uniform that consists of a shirt or t-shirt with full-length trousers. Additionally, the driver of the vehicle must be wearing closed shoes. This also applies for school bus and van drivers, cab drivers, auto/motorised rickshaw drivers (three-wheelers) and government vehicle drivers.

Additionally, wearing slippers, flip-flops or sandals while riding a two-wheeler with gears is also illegal. If you are found flouting this rule, it is likely you will be fined Rs 1,000. The rule for footwear has also always been a part of the Motor Vehicle Act on the grounds of safety as one needs to operate a geared vehicle with their feet as well. One is required to always wear appropriate footwear while operating a vehicle and as per the new laws and enforcement by the respective authorities these violations will also be charged with fines for flouting even such simple rules.