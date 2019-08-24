Luminous to manufacture passenger vehicle batteries: Targets five per cent market share in three years

Luminous, the well known inverter and industrial appliance battery maker is foraying into the car sector. The maker has announced that come September, it will be ready with replacement car batteries. The company specifies that these are maintenance free batteries and will have 30 per cent better cold start property than other competitors. The batteries will be in the range of Rs 3,000-7,500. Luminous hasn't tied up with any OEM at the moment for these batteries. The company says that, "Auto batteries are different in shape & size and also involve moderately different technology when compared to the inverter and solar batteries. Therefore, these batteries are being manufactured as per the designs of Luminous."

Luminous further says that the thought of getting into the auto sector was primarily to have an all-encompassing product portfolio for batteries. These silver alloy car batteries will be retailed through the existing 60,000 plus outlets of the company. In the future, the company is evaluating the opportunity for electric as well as motorcycle batteries. This it says, is a wonderful opportunity waiting to be explored. Before that, the aim is to achieve a five per cent market share by 2023.

Additional investment has gone into its manufacturing facilities in India. The company though hasn't specified the amount and neither which one of its seven facilities will produce the car batteries. Expect the products to be in the market, end-September.