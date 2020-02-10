Lumax ties up with Yokowo for manufacturing onboard antenna products

Lumax DK Jain Group company, Lumax Auto Technologies Limited announced its joint venture with YOKOWO CO., LTD., Japan to manufacture and supply on-board antennas and other vehicle communication products to the Indian automotive industry. Under the Joint Venture, both the partners will have a 50:50 share in the new entity to be named Lumax Yokowo Technologies Pvt Ltd. Yokowo is a leading specialist in electronics components and advanced devices for wireless communication and information transmission.

Yokowo will bring its world-class technology for its products to the joint venture and Lumax will provide its pan India network with OEMs and over three decades of rich experience towards the management of partnerships in India. The focus of JV is towards self-reliance in technology and establish state-of-the-art manufacturing operations in India. The manufacturing of the vehicle communication devices will commence from 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Deepak Jain, Promoter Director, Lumax Auto Technologies, “The Indian automobile industry is undergoing a technology change and this is the most opportune time to introduce best in class technology for connected vehicles and communication. This is an important step taken by Lumax to serve the OEM needs, in-vehicle communication space. We are delighted to partner with a global leader in vehicle communication technology – Yokowo, Japan. This will be India’s first localised product solution. The initial offering to the Indian market would be car antenna.”

The new company will first expand on-board antenna products in India that have already been manufactured and sold in other countries, and then implement or consider the development of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), self-driving systems, and V2V and V2X products based on market needs and customer requests.