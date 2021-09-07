Lumax, Alps Alpine Asia unveil premium car audio range for India

Lumax and Alps Alpine Asia have joined hands to introduce the Alpine range of premium car infotainment systems in India. The alliance brings the largest range of premium car audio infotainment systems in India.

By:September 7, 2021 2:31 PM

The Lumax-DK Jain Group has joined hands with Alps Alpine Asia Co. Ltd. The two companies have come together to introduce the largest range of premium car audio infotainment systems in India. The Alpine Car Audio Infotainment Systems have been unveiled for the Indian market which includes premium head units and digital sound processors. Alpine has introduced its most premium range of infotainment systems in the Indian market. Additionally, it has also brought along its range of high-quality sound speakers and amplifiers range (X, R & S Series) and bass tube subwoofers.

The range consists of 9 and 11-inch touchscreen displays with a floating design. 7-inch touchscreen systems are also available. These systems will come enabled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Google Assistant for media and navigation. The systems use a WVGA display and Swipe Graphical User Interface with large icons which the manufacturer claims are easy to use. The displays also come equipped with HDMI inputs or outputs to be compatible with high-quality video. The Digital Sound Processor range features 6, 8 and 12 channels. The system tuning can be done wirelessly via Bluetooth from a smartphone, or a wired USB connection using a PC. The real-time tuning feature allows users to compare before and after effect.

The Lumax-DK Jain Group will help establish distribution channels and marketing of the Alpine range of infotainment and sound system in the Indian market. The range of Alpine products in India will include Alpine HALO series – iLX-F2611E, iLX-269E, iLX-W660E Display Units, UTX-M08 & UTX-A09 Hi-Res Head Units, DSP range of PXE-R500,600 & 850X. All of these along with DSPs, Hi-Res audio & X series range of speakers and amplifiers will be sold through 250 retail outlets in the first phase at premium Alpine branded retail putlets. The products will become available to Indian customers from December 2021.

