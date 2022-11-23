Lucid Motor unveils electric SUV Gravity, built on Nvidia Drive, at Los Angeles auto show

Gravity deliveries are slated to begin in 2024, with reservations opening in early 2023. Lucid is currently finalising the vehicle design and specifications.

Lucid Group, the makers of Lucid Air-the award winning longest-range, fastest-charging electric car in the market, unveiled its next offering, the Gravity SUV, during the AutoMobility Los Angeles auto show. The automaker also launched additional versions of the hit Lucid Air sedan — Air Pure and Air Touring.

Gravity deliveries are slated to begin in 2024, with reservations opening in early 2023. Lucid is currently finalising the vehicle design and specifications, in parallel with continuing the expansion of its AMP-1 factory.

Gravity builds upon Lucid’s core DNA of luxury, spaciousness, performance, efficiency and the makers claim a range more than any other EV in the market – even higher than Lucid Air. According to Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group, “Just as Lucid Air redefined the sedan category, so too will Gravity impact the world of luxury SUVs, setting new benchmarks across the board.”

Interestingly both models offer the future-ready DreamDrive Pro driver-assistance system, powered by high-performance, centralised compute of the platform.

DreamDrive Pro is software defined, continuously improving via over-the-air software updates.

It uses a suite of 14 cameras, one lidar, five radars and 12 ultrasonics running on Nvidia Drive for automated driving and intelligent cockpit features, including surround-view monitoring, blind-spot display and highway assist.

In addition to a diversity of sensors, Lucid’s dual-rail power system and proprietary Ethernet Ring offer a high degree of redundancy for key systems, such as braking and steering.

“The Lucid Air is at its core a software-defined vehicle, meaning a large part of the experience is delivered by the software,” Rawlinson added.