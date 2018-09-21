Lowest-priced cars with touch-screen infotainment system in India: One costs less than Rs 4 lakh

With economies of scale and newer features being developed in the automotive industry, many features that used to be seen in expensive cars earlier are now being offered in lower segments too. One such feature that has trickled down to small cars and is immensely popular is a touchscreen infotainment system. Just a few years back, touchscreens were limited to premium cars but now even entry and mid-level hatchbacks have started offering this feature. In this feature, we've rounded up some of the most inexpensive cars that offer a touchscreen infotainment system as standard or optional equipment.

Renault KWID

Renault Kwid:

The Kwid was the first vehicle to get a touchscreen infotainment system in its segment and it comes with some other exciting features and tech too. It offers a media navigation system, Bluetooth audio system and Aux-in and USB inputs. The Renault Kwid competes with Maruti Alto, Hyundai Eon & Datsun Redi-Go, none of which offer a touchscreen.

The Renault Kwid starts with a price of Rs 2.67 lakh and goes up to Rs 4.66 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Hyundai Grand i10:

The touchscreen infotainment system of Grand i10 gets Android Auto, Apple Car Play & mirror link technology to keep up with the pace of technology. The touchscreen is quite responsive and easy to pair devices using Bluetooth too. It gets Aux-in & USB inputs also. The Hyundai Grand i10 competes with Maruti Suzuki Swift & Ford Figo. While the Swift offers a touchscreen, the present Figo doesn't have one but with a new Figo expected to be launched soon, expect this feature to be offered.

Hyundai Grand i10 starts with a price of Rs 4.73 lakh from base price to Rs 7.48 lakh to its top variant, ex-showroom Delhi.

Tata TIGOR

Tata Tigor:

The fastback like sedan has gained some popularity in the Indian market, thanks to the features & technologies offered at a price pleasing to the consumers.

And it also happens to get a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 8 speakers offering a surround sound experience. It offers APP Suite which helps you get through the NaviMaps app, Juke car app, Tata Smart Remote app, Tata Motors Service Connect app. Using these apps though and their usage itself isn't great. The touchscreen system comprises of a Harman sound system that offers one of the best sound qualities in the segment. Tata Tigor competes with the likes of Honda Amaze, Hyundai Xcent & Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Tata Tigor starts with an amazing price of Rs 5.05 lakh and going up to Rs 7.36 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Ford FREESTYLE

Ford Freestyle:

The 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system looks great and offers an impressive experience as it offers both Android Auto as well as Apple Car Play. This makes it easier for the driver to control their music and smartphones. The touch response is easily the best in its price-segment and visibility under sunlight is also good. The car gets safety features like Airbags, ABS as standard on all variants. Ford Figo Freestyle competes with Toyota Etios cross, Hyundai i20 Active & Volkswagen Polo Cross.

Ford Figo Freestyle starts with a price tag of Rs 5.09 lakh to Rs 7.90 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis:

The design of this car is a love it or a hate it one but then once you step inside the cabin you will notice many features & technologies this car offers with a nicely designed touchscreen infotainment system. The system comes with the likes of Android Auto as well as Apple Car Play and offers good touch response. The user interface too is simple, making it easy to use for new users also. Maruti Suzuki Ignis competes with Honda Brio, Hyundai Grand i10 & Mahindra KUV100.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis starts with a price of Rs 4.66 lakh and goes up to Rs 7.05 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.