Low sales result in a dim Diwali for auto makers

Auto makers have little to celebrate this Diwali as consumer interest for cars and two-wheelers remained below expectations, so much so that dealers estimate that demand was at least 20% lower compared to the usual festival season.

Experts believe sales numbers could be below or at similar levels of last year’s festive season, but that is on a low base as sales during the same period in 2018 was lowest in six years. Demand last year was impacted by hike in insurance premium, floods in several states and rise in interest on loans.

As per estimates shared by a Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) official, in a normal 42-day festival period between the onset of Onam and Diwali, around 4 lakh cars and 20 lakh two-wheelers are sold. However, sales of these two categories so far have been at around 3 lakh units and 16 lakh, respectively. Previous data by FADA show around 2.87 lakh cars and 15.83 lakh two-wheelers were sold during the festival period of 2018.

Vikas Jain, national sales head for Hyundai Motor India, said while there is a month-on-month improvement in sales in October, the industry won’t surpass last year’s festive season sales even though the base is low.

"If compared to the festive season before 2018, the drop would be bigger. As per numbers tracked by us, there is a drop of 8-10% y-o-y in retail industry volumes this October," Jain told FE.

Usually, around 20% of the entire year's sales happen during the 42-day period, of which over 10% happen during Diwali. Since demand during most of the festive season till Dussehra was a complete washout, there are no major expectations of an uptick in consumption, as discounts notwithstanding, bookings are below average. Discounts are at a record high and companies say while enquiries have increased slightly, conversions to sales are not happening.

Shashank Srivastava, executive director, marketing & sales, at Maruti Suzuki, said this year Navratra sales for Maruti were slightly better by about 7-8% compared to last year, but agreed that it is on a low base. "For Diwali there are still four days to go but retail seems to be at similar levels of last year," Srivastava said.

Going by the interaction with dealers and top industry executives, demand for cars has been relatively better post Dussehra compared to two-wheelers, but it is nowhere close to the usual festive season. Dealers said for the purchases to be made in Diwali, bookings come at least one week in advance, but that was sluggish this year.

Ashish Kale, president at Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), said the industry was unable to sell the usual over 20% vehicles this season. "Navratra and Dussehra was completely dry and post that a slight uptick is seen in cars but not in two-wheelers," Kale said, adding inventory continues to be higher than normal, especially for motorcycles.

People aware of the development said following a year-long slowdown in sales, most automakers have lowered the festive season sales targets in several states and have been trying to keep lean inventory as industry braces itself for BS-VI emission norms in April 2020. This would mean that any leftover BS-IV vehicle stock cannot be registered for sale from April 1, 2020, and as a result, manufacturers cannot increase stocks from a depressed festive season stretching into the new year.

Nikunj Sanghi, international director at FADA, who is also a dealer for Hero MotoCorp, said the drop in demand for two-wheelers is higher than cars. "This could be because two-wheeler manufacturers have not yet rolled out schemes as aggressively as what car makers have offered," Sanghi said.