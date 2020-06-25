Low-cost new cars starting below Rs 3 lakh: Maruti Suzuki Alto and more

While the on-road costs of these cars will be above Rs 3 lakh, at present only Maruti Suzuki, Datsun and Renault India offer the most affordable four-wheelers in the country.

By:Published: June 25, 2020 5:11 PM

At a time, when the uncertainty of the situation around us and evermore the new BS6 emission norms being implemented, a probable car buyer has to think twice and perhaps thrice. Car prices have gone up by a bit and most are in a “Nano” situation. A promise of Rs 1 lakh price tag but ended being up significantly more than that. At present, you cannot buy a car for under Rs 3 lakh, on-road. Given the current situation though, one can still think of buying a new car at a starting price below Rs 3 lakh. Mind you, there are only a handful of them around and moreover, the respective carmakers are offering few discounts on them as well. These cars are offered by manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Datsun and Renault. Take a look at the price list of the base variants of these cars that are priced just below Rs 3 lakh in our market.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto becomes best-selling model for 16th straight year, Clocked sale of 1.48 lakh units in 2019-20

The Maruti Suzuki Alto dropped the 800 name from its moniker sometime last year. It was also the first BS6 mass market car in the Indian market. It has also ruled the roost on sales chart for quite a long time. The Maruti Suzuki Alto is powered by a 47hp/69Nm, 800cc engine. This engine is paired to a 5-speed manual. The base Maruti Suzuki Alto price starts from Rs 2.94 lakh for the Std model while the Std (O) adds Rs 5,000 more. If you’re on a budget, the Std (O) is what we will recommend as it has a passenger airbag as well.

Renault Kwid

Cars under 4 lakh rupee ex showroom price renault kwid, maruti suzuki alto, maruti Eeco, datsun go, maruti S-Presso

The Renault Kwid has only one variant below the Rs 3 lakh mark. It is the Renault Kwid Std and this one is priced at Rs 2.92 lakh. It’s 800cc engine produces 54hp and 72Nm. The choice of transmission is a 5-speed manual. One only gets a driver airbag in this variant.

Datsun redi-Go

Facelifted Datsun redi-Go BSVI launched in india, price increased by upto 40000 rupee, know engine, power, features and changes

The Datsun redi-Go was recently revamped and is almost like an all-new model. It is the most affordable car in this list and is priced at Rs 2.83 lakh, ex-showroom. The engine is shared with the Renault Kwid here and is in the same state of tune as well.

 

 

