Lotus Eletre Hyper SUV unveiled- All you want to know about prices, specs

The Eletre is a collaboration between Lotus teams in the UK, Germany and China and comes equipped as a melange , takes the soul of the latest Lotus sports car Emira, the aero performance of the all-electric Evija hypercar and reinterprets them as a Hyper-SUV.

UK-based Lotus unveiled the prices and specs for its most anticipated and talked about the model, the Eletre Hyper-SUV. This all-electric SUV, takes forward the company’s transformation from a sports car brand to an all-new lifestyle car segment.

Matt Windle, Group Vice-President and Managing Director, Lotus Cars, said “The launch of the Eletre is the natural next step for Lotus. Two-seater sports cars are not for everyone, and we want to offer a Lotus for every stage of your life. The Eletre is the start of that.”

He add that, “customer deliveries start during the first half of next year.”.

The car will be available in three different versions – Eletre, Eletre S and Eletre R – with the choice of two powertrains.

Eletre and Eletre S feature the 450 kW / 594.7 bhp single-speed version, with a maximum range of 600 km (373 miles).

The Eletre R comes with the flagship 675 kW / 892.6 bhp dual-speed system and a maximum range of 490 km (304 miles). Torque figures are 710 and 985 Nm respectively, delivering a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) performance of either 4.5 or 2.95 seconds. The 112 kWh battery for both versions has a charging time (10%-80%) of 20 minutes using a rapid charger.

Lotus announced more details of the ‘digital cockpit’ cabin on the Eletre, including the name of the operating system – Lotus Hyper OS. Lotus is using ‘Unreal Engine’ technology from the gaming industry, allowing the Lotus User Experience / User Interface (UX/UI) team to create next-generation real-time 3D content and experiences. The Eletre boasts processing power that includes two Qualcomm 8155 System-On-Chips.

A Digital Head Unit from global mobility tech company ECARX will debut on the Eletre. It reconfigures the user’s in-car experience by providing fully customisable displays, hosted on an advanced driver information module (DIM), and ultra-slim floating one-billion-colour OLED touchscreen.

The platform includes ECARX’s first dual-chip system to enable server-level computing power for rapid processing and smooth rendering. The resulting immersive multi-screen user experience can be continuously improved during the lifetime of the car via future over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Lotus has also revealed it is partnering with HERE Technologies to deliver integrated navigation services for the Eletre. The service includes EV routing, EV range assistant and predictive routing, and can be updated via OTA updates.

Lotus also announced a new collaboration with Dolby. Together, Dolby Atmos and the Eletre’s KEF speaker system combine to elevate music listening to new levels.

In the UK the Eletre is priced from £89,500 (from €95,990 in Europe). The standard spec includes five drive modes, active air suspension, torque vectoring, matrix LED headlights, active front grille and 22-inch 10-spoke forged wheels.

As standard the Eletre comes with wireless smartphone charging, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats, four-zone automatic climate control and other features.

The ‘intelligent cockpit’ infotainment system, which includes Apple CarPlay / Android Auto and a 1,380-watt, 15-speaker KEF Premium Audio, is operated via a centrally mounted 15.1-inch full high-definition OLED centre screen. All versions of the Eletre feature five seats as standard, with a four-seat version available as part of the executive seat pack.

Also standard is the deployable LIDAR technology which supports end-to-end autonomous driving technology. Integrated OTA software update capability ensures the system will be fully ready when individual market regulations allow for more advanced levels of AD.

In the UK the Eletre rides on 22-inch wheels as standard, though 20-inch and 23-inch are available. There are five different wheel designs and six colours of the brake caliper.

At the launch, there are six exterior colours to choose from – Natron Red, Galloway Green, Stellar Black, Kaimu Grey, Blossom Grey and Solar Yellow. More will follow later.

Six unique interiors are available, all offering premium high-grade materials and detail choices.

The Eletre is available with an environmentally friendly alternative too that’s odour-free and lasts longer than genuine leather. In addition, a new man-made fibre has been used in the carpets and boot liner. It is 100 percent recycled and recyclable and there is no waste in the production process.

The Eletre S costs £104,500 (from €120,990 in Europe). The enhanced specification includes features such as privacy glass, active rear spoiler, configurable ambient lighting, illuminated side sills, soft door close, auto-dimming side mirrors and an air quality system. It also includes a 2,160-watt, 23-speaker KEF Reference Audio.

The flagship version is the Eletre R and is a fast dual-motor pure electric SUV. It has a top speed of 165 mph (265 km/h) and can accelerate from 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in just 2.95 seconds.

Maximilian Szwaj, Vice-President, Lotus Technology and Managing Director, LTIC revealed that Lotus is working on advanced technology which will ultimately allow customers to drive the Nürburgring circuit autonomously.

The experiences from the Nürburgring have been implemented into the Eletre with track mode, which is exclusive to the Eletre R and part of its standard specification.

Compared with other versions, it provides a lowered ride height, and more performance-oriented settings for the dampers and anti-roll control. It delivers a higher level of dynamic performance at longitudinal and lateral limits for ambitious drivers.

Track mode also includes a fully open active grille and launch control with instant access to the car’s full power.

The standard specification of the Eletre R also includes Lotus dynamic handling pack, carbon fibre pack, gloss black wheels, stainless steel sports pedals, black badging and high-performance tyres. The Eletre R is priced £120,000 (from €150,990 in Europe).

All Eletre customers have further opportunities to customise and personalise their car to their requirements using option packs. Those available at launch include the Lotus dynamic handling pack, ceramic brake pack, executive seat pack, comfort seat pack, carbon fibre pack, extended carbon fibre pack and interior carbon fibre pack.

Two advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) packs are also available – the parking pack and a highway assist pack.

In the UK, the Lotus Eletre will come with a five-year / 100,000-mile vehicle warranty, plus five years of pan-European roadside assistance.

Plans for the arrival of the Eletre in North America, Middle East, Asia Pacific and other regions are well-advanced and roll-out will begin from 2024. Prices and specs for those will be revealed nearer the time.

During the Unleash broadcast, Matt Windle revealed it isn’t just the Eletre that has been to the Nürburgring. The all-electric Evija hypercar has also been lapping the track, albeit via an advanced vehicle simulator.