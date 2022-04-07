Long-range Tata Nexon EV launching this month: Expect spruced-up feature list

Tata Motors is expected to launch the long-range version of its best-selling electric vehicle – Nexon EV, on April 20 in the Indian market. The electric SUV is anticipated to come with more features in its updated rendition.

Tata Motor has just showcased the new Curvv concept, and the brand is now preparing to launch the long-range iteration of the Nexon EV. The company’s first attempt in the high-voltage EV space – Nexon EV, currently boasts a claimed range of 312 km. The real-world figure drops down to roughly 220 km in an urban setting. With demand shooting up for the Nexon EV, the company has been testing the Nexon EV’s long-range version for some time now.

The Tata Nexon EV with an increased range is expected to launch in our market by April 20 with its official price announcement. The big change on the updated model will be the new 40 kWh battery pack, which is even assumed to eat up some of the Nexon EV’s outgoing 350L boot space.

The increment in the battery capacity is anticipated to boost up the Nexon EV’s driving range to a claimed 400 km mark. However, in the real-world scenario, the electric SUV may deliver a range northwards of 300 km on a single charge.

In addition, selectable regenerative braking could be a part of the package this time. Alongside, the feature list might also get longer with the addition of ventilated front seats, park mode, cruise control, and more.

The dimensions of the Nexon EV may remain unchanged to fit in the sub-4m territory. Moreover, the compact SUV is intended to use the outgoing 95 kW 3-phase DC motor that belts out 245 Nm of peak torque.

Once launched, the long-range Tata Nexon EV will lock horns with the likes of the Hyundai Kona Electric and the newly-introduced MG ZS EV facelift. The prices of the Nexon EV with the bigger battery pack will be higher than the current starting price of Rs. 14.54 lakh, ex-showroom. Currently, the Tata Nexon EV is on sale with a warranty of 8 years or 1.6 lakh km for the battery and motor. The same is likely to be carried over to the long-range model.

