Long-range Tata Nexon EV India launch on May 11, 2022

Tata Motors will launch the long-range Nexon EV in India on May 11, 2022. The updated Nexon EV is expected to offer a claimed driving range of more than 400 km on a single charge.

Tata Nexon EV is currently the best-selling electric car in India. It was first launched in January 2020 and is now all set to get an update soon. The company has finally announced the launch date of the much-awaited long-range Nexon EV. The updated long-range version of the Tata Nexon EV will be launched in India on May 11, 2022.

Talking about the changes, as the name suggests, the biggest highlight of the new Nexon EV will be its larger battery pack and extended driving range. Currently, this electric SUV gets a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and the upcoming model is expected to feature a larger 40 kWh unit. It is likely to get a new faster AC charging option as well.

In addition, while the ARAI-certified range of the current Nexon EV is 312 km on a full charge, the upcoming long-range version is expected to offer a claimed driving range of more than 400 km on a single charge. Whether Tata Motors will update the motor of its EV, that remains to be seen. Currently, the Nexon EV’s powertrain develops 129 hp of power and 245 Nm of peak torque.

The long-range Nexon EV is expected to get cosmetic enhancements and new features as well. It is likely to sport new alloy wheels, disc brakes on all four wheels, cruise control, ESP, and more. As of now, the Tata Nexon EV is priced between Rs 14.54 lakh – Rs 17.15 lakh, ex-showroom. The upcoming long-range version is expected to charge a premium of Rs 2 lakh – Rs 3 lakh over the current Nexon EV.

