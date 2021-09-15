Locally-manufactured Citroen C3 SUV Teased: Unveiling Tomorrow

The Citroen C3 is reported to hit the showroom floors by early next year. Interestingly, the teaser images manage to give a hint of its styling.

After launching the Citroen C5 Aircross in the Indian market, the French brand has been keeping away from the news. The company, however, has recently teased a new SUV, which it claims will be manufactured at its production facility around Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The new compact-SUV is assumed to be christened as C3, and it will be the first made-in-India product from the brand. Citroen is all set to take the veils off its new offering tomorrow, followed by a launch at a later stage. The C3 is reported to hit the showroom floors by early next year. Interestingly, the teaser images manage to give a hint of its styling.

The compact SUV gets split-type LED DRLs that look distinctive. Moreover, the face looks very similar to the leaked prototype of the C3. Based on the images of the prototype, we can confirm that the forthcoming Citroen will don an appealing face. It will feature vertically split headlamps and a contrast finish for the fog lamp housings and ORVM caps. Around the rear, the bumper will come with a dual-tone treatment, along with a chunky scuff plate. The overall design for the rear facet will remain clean with squarish tail lamps in place. Also, the option of a dual-tone paint scheme will be on offer. Other highlights will include dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, black cladding and a silhouette that packs in a lot of C5 Aircross’ appeal.

On the inside, the dashboard will draw inspiration from the C5 Aircross as well. The features list is expected to be rich. And it will comprise a touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility, connected car features, fully automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start-stop system, electric sunroof, among many. The C3 is believed to be powered by a 1.2L petrol motor with both automatic and manual gearbox choices on offer. With a sub-4m length, it will rival the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite and more. Expect the prices to start from around Rs. 7 lakh, ex-showroom. The compact-SUV will boast heavy localization levels of up to 95 per cent to keep the cost in check.

