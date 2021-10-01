Locally made Mercedes-Benz S-Class launch on October 7: What to expect

Mercedes-Benz will be introducing the locally manufactured S-Class in India. The CKD version of the S-Class is expected to be significantly less expensive and offer petrol and diesel engines.

By:October 1, 2021 5:45 PM
mercedes benz s class india launch

Mercedes-Benz India will be launching the latest-generation S-Class yet again. The direct import version of the S-Class is already on sale in the Indian market. However, on October 7, Mercedes-Benz will introduce the locally assembled version of the full-size luxury sedan. The S-Class that will be assembled at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Chakan, Pune is expected to be significantly less expensive than the CBU model. However, the CKD model is also expected to feature a a little less standard equipment.

Engine options on the India manufactured S-Class will likely be similar to the CBU imported models. Both the  petrol and diesel 6-cylinder turbocharged engines would most likely continue with their duties in the S-Class in India. These engines will feature the 9-speed automatic transmission with 4Matic all-wheel-drive as standard. The all-wheel steering feature is also likely to be retained but just as limited as the current imported versions. The rear axle steering in India will remain limited at 4.5-degrees, and not the full 10-degree steering angle. This is down to the mixed wheel size offered on the India spec S-Class. However, we expect Mercedes-Benz India to announce all the details about the new locally assembled S-Class at the launch.

The CBU version of the S-Class is currently priced at Rs 2.17 – 2.19 crore (ex-showroom). Bringing the manufacturing to India, the CKD version of the S-Class is expected to be priced at Rs 1.5-1.8 crore (ex-showroom) range. The S-Class competes against the likes of the Audi A8L, BMW 7 Series and the Lexus LS500h in the Indian market.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Nissan Magnite bookings cross 65,000 mark: Company posts 261% YoY growth in September

Nissan Magnite bookings cross 65,000 mark: Company posts 261% YoY growth in September

New KTM RC 125 officially teased ahead of its launch in India: What to expect?

New KTM RC 125 officially teased ahead of its launch in India: What to expect?

2021 Qatar GP confirmed to fill in for cancelled Australian GP: What to expect

2021 Qatar GP confirmed to fill in for cancelled Australian GP: What to expect

Goodyear develops spherical tyre concept for Citreon's Autonomous Mobility Vision

Goodyear develops spherical tyre concept for Citreon's Autonomous Mobility Vision

Maruti Suzuki records 57% drop in sales on YoY basis: Electric component shortage affects production

Maruti Suzuki records 57% drop in sales on YoY basis: Electric component shortage affects production

More Powerful Hero Xpulse 200 4V officially teased: Launch soon

More Powerful Hero Xpulse 200 4V officially teased: Launch soon

Hero Pleasure Plus, Maestro Edge, Destini 125’s price hiked: New prices

Hero Pleasure Plus, Maestro Edge, Destini 125’s price hiked: New prices

Kia India appoints Tae-Jin Park as Managing Director and CEO

Kia India appoints Tae-Jin Park as Managing Director and CEO

2022 Honda Civic unveiled in China as Integra: Will it be coming to India?

2022 Honda Civic unveiled in China as Integra: Will it be coming to India?

Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus: Price, Specs Compared

Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus: Price, Specs Compared

On his 24th birthday, a look at Max Verstappen's journey from kart to Formula 1

On his 24th birthday, a look at Max Verstappen's journey from kart to Formula 1

Maruti Suzuki S-Assist AI service assistant launched: Benefits explained

Maruti Suzuki S-Assist AI service assistant launched: Benefits explained

2022 Kawasaki Z900 launched in India at Rs 8.42 lakh: Key changes explained

2022 Kawasaki Z900 launched in India at Rs 8.42 lakh: Key changes explained

Mahindra XUV700 variant-wise prices out: Safari, Alcazar rival's bookings open soon

Mahindra XUV700 variant-wise prices out: Safari, Alcazar rival's bookings open soon

Fifth-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee breaks cover: India launch next year

Fifth-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee breaks cover: India launch next year

Hike in personal vehicle usage, drop in public transport expected in urban India: Study

Hike in personal vehicle usage, drop in public transport expected in urban India: Study

Hero HF100, HF Deluxe, Passion Pro get costlier in India: Variant-wise price hike explained

Hero HF100, HF Deluxe, Passion Pro get costlier in India: Variant-wise price hike explained

Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 India launch soon: What to expect?

Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 India launch soon: What to expect?

Ather Energy extends free charging till December 2021: 500 fast chargers by March 2022

Ather Energy extends free charging till December 2021: 500 fast chargers by March 2022

Toyota Frontlander teased internationally: Repurposed Corolla Cross?

Toyota Frontlander teased internationally: Repurposed Corolla Cross?