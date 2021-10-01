Locally made Mercedes-Benz S-Class launch on October 7: What to expect

Mercedes-Benz will be introducing the locally manufactured S-Class in India. The CKD version of the S-Class is expected to be significantly less expensive and offer petrol and diesel engines.

Mercedes-Benz India will be launching the latest-generation S-Class yet again. The direct import version of the S-Class is already on sale in the Indian market. However, on October 7, Mercedes-Benz will introduce the locally assembled version of the full-size luxury sedan. The S-Class that will be assembled at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Chakan, Pune is expected to be significantly less expensive than the CBU model. However, the CKD model is also expected to feature a a little less standard equipment.

Engine options on the India manufactured S-Class will likely be similar to the CBU imported models. Both the petrol and diesel 6-cylinder turbocharged engines would most likely continue with their duties in the S-Class in India. These engines will feature the 9-speed automatic transmission with 4Matic all-wheel-drive as standard. The all-wheel steering feature is also likely to be retained but just as limited as the current imported versions. The rear axle steering in India will remain limited at 4.5-degrees, and not the full 10-degree steering angle. This is down to the mixed wheel size offered on the India spec S-Class. However, we expect Mercedes-Benz India to announce all the details about the new locally assembled S-Class at the launch.

The CBU version of the S-Class is currently priced at Rs 2.17 – 2.19 crore (ex-showroom). Bringing the manufacturing to India, the CKD version of the S-Class is expected to be priced at Rs 1.5-1.8 crore (ex-showroom) range. The S-Class competes against the likes of the Audi A8L, BMW 7 Series and the Lexus LS500h in the Indian market.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.