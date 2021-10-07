Locally-built Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched: CKD model prices start at Rs 1.5 Crore

The All-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class will now be assembled at the brand’s manufacturing facility in Maharashtra. Using the CKD route, Mercedes-Benz has been able to significantly slash prices of the luxury barge.

Mercedes-Benz India has started manufacturing the all-new S-Class at its facility in Chakan, near Pune, Maharashtra. The latest-generation S-Class was already available in the Indian market as a direct import model. The new seventh-generation S-Class is the fourth generation of the S-Class to be manufactured in India. Having brought the assembly of the S-Class through the Completely Knocked-Down Units (CKD) route, teh German automaker has been able to slash prices of the S-Class significantly in the Indian market. The CKD S-Class is available in petrol and diesel versions with prices now starting from Rs 1.57 crore (ex-showroom).

The CKD S-Class will be offered with two engine options. The S 350d will be powered by a 2,925cc inline 6 cylinder diesel engine. It will be tuned to develop 286hp and 600Nm of torque. The 9-speed automatic transmission will be sending power to the rear wheels only. This version of the S-Class can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.4 seconds. The petrol offering will come in the form of the S 450 4Matic. This version uses a 2,999cc inline 6-cylinder engine that is supplemented by a 48V Hybrid system. The maximum power output of the engine is rated at 367hp with the hybrid system assisting with an additional 16-22hp when required. The engine also churns our 500Nm of torque which is complimented with an additional 250Nm from the hybrid system. The 9-speed automatic transmission in this one however sends power to the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system and allows the S 450 to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.1 seconds.

Inside the cabin, the CKD S-Class will feature the MBUX electronic architecture. It will link all 5 digital screens inside the cabin. They include a fully digital driver instrument cluster, the main 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system, the two rear-seat entertainment screens as well as the removable tablet offered to the rear occupants. The interior will be offered in three upholstery options – All-black, Black with Tan Leather upholstery, and Black with While Leather upholstery.

With modern connected vehicle technologies, the S-Class can receive over-the-air updates as well for the software. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz India has also introduced Car-to-X which connects the vehicle with other Mercedes-Benz cars within a 3 km radius. This helps alert other vehicles of potential hazards or warnings that the next vehicle may face. Information like slippery road, pothole alert, broken down vehicle, speed bumps, traffic warning, accidents, heavy rain, and hazard lights.

As far as price goes, the S 350d is priced at Rs 1.57 crore while the S 450 4Matic is priced at Rs 1.62 crore (ex-showroom). On October 22, Mercedes-Benz will be launching its “Future Of Retail” direct to consumer platform where the automaker will be billing the customer directly.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.