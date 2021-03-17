Locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler launched: Defender, G-Wagen rival surprisingly value-for-money

There are 26 touchpoints for the sale of the Jeep Wrangler in India today. Customers also stand to be a part of Jeep Trails which will take them through curated experiences with their vehicles.

The locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler has been launched in India. It is priced at Rs 53.90 lakh, ex-showroom. This vehicle rolls out from the FCA plant in Ranjangaon, Pune. The Jeep Wrangler is the first big Jeep car to be locally assembled and the second as far as products that roll out from the Pune facility are concerned. More and Jeep models, according to a recent statement, will be made from this factory now. They will also be likely exported. Customers were also given the opportunity to pre-book the vehicle at Jeep dealerships. The pre-local assembly models were priced starting from Rs 63.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Localisation obviously has helped the prices of this world-renowned rugged off-roader and hence the nearly 10 lakh price drop. For now, only the petrol model will be sold in India. There are two variants – Unlimited and the hardcore Rubicon. Deliveries begin from this month onwards.

The Jeep Wrangler gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged, 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 268hp of power and 400Nm. Jeep has paired this engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission. To enhance fuel economy, stop-start system has been incorporated into this engine.

Amongst features differences, the Wrangler Unlimited gets automatic headlights, 18-inch wheels, 80th anniversary badging, ambient LED interior lights, 8.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto-dimming rearview mirror, steering wheel with audio controls, and leather finish dash. As for the Rubicon, there is the higher-spec Rocktrac 4×4 system, Tru-Lok differentials, 17-inch tyres, LED headlights, removable doors, and Rubicon hood decals. One can also wash the interior of the Jeep after a long and hard day of off-roading. There colour palette includes five options.

Jeep showrooms are also offering customisation options to customers and on the tailgate one can find a Made-in-India badge as well as the Indian flag. There are 26 touchpoints for the sale of the Wrangler in India today. Customers also stand to be a part of Jeep Trails which will take them through curated experiences with their vehicles.

