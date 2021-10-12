Local production of 2021 Audi Q5 facelift begins ahead of launch

The Audi Q5 facelift is slated to go on sale in India by next month. Nevertheless, the brand has already started the SUV’s production at its plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

By:October 12, 2021 6:05 PM
2021 Audi Q5 Facelift production line

 

The Audi Q5 is anticipated to go on sale in the Indian market again but in the facelifted avatar this time. The refreshed model has been spotted on Indian roads during the test runs. However, the carmaker has today announced the commencement of local production of the facelifted Audi Q5 at its Aurangabad-based manufacturing facility.

The Q5 was discontinued as BS-6 emission norms came into effect last year. Now, the updated model will come with a petrol power plant only. Most likely, it will be a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine with a peak power output of 245 Hp and max torque output in the range of 370 Nm. And in all likelihood, it will come paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. A similar setup is also available on the Audi A6. In India, the Q5 facelift will go against the likes of BMW X3, Land Rover Discovery Sport, and Mercedes-Benz GLC.

The Audi Q5 facelift was unveiled last year, and it for sure dons updated styling. The front face now gets a more noticeable look. Thanks to the new radiator grille, redesigned headlamps, and revised fog lamps housings. In international markets, Audi is offering the option of Matrix LED headlamps as well, and it remains to be seen if the feature will be offered on the India-spec model or not. The bumpers on both ends are new too. Furthermore, the tail lamps feature a more angular design. Audi will also offer a multitude of alloy wheel options with the refreshed Q5.

On the inside, the cabin gets subtle changes. However, the most noticeable of all is the addition of the MIB 3 infotainment platform for the new 10.1-inch touchscreen display, which comes with Amazon Alexa compatibility and connected car tech. The SUV is further expected to come with a slew of driver aids. Talking of its price, the facelifted Audi Q5 is assumed to retail at an estimated starting price of Rs. 55 lakh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Volvo XC60, S90 petrol mild-hybrid India launch date out: Here's what to expect

2021 Volvo XC60, S90 petrol mild-hybrid India launch date out: Here's what to expect

Omega Seiki electric vehicles to now be financed through newly launched Anglian Finvest

Omega Seiki electric vehicles to now be financed through newly launched Anglian Finvest

Now subscribe to own a new Volkswagen Taigun: Subscription plan explained

Now subscribe to own a new Volkswagen Taigun: Subscription plan explained

Tata Motors posts 24% hike in global sales for Q2 FY2022: Sold over 2.5 lakh units globally

Tata Motors posts 24% hike in global sales for Q2 FY2022: Sold over 2.5 lakh units globally

2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Top five things you need to know

2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Top five things you need to know

Now bring home a Hero Electric scooter for free till 7th November, here's how

Now bring home a Hero Electric scooter for free till 7th November, here's how

Volvo Cars offering lifetime parts warranty in India: Here’s the catch

Volvo Cars offering lifetime parts warranty in India: Here’s the catch

VECV India launches new luxury intercity bus in seater & sleeper configurations

VECV India launches new luxury intercity bus in seater & sleeper configurations

Royal Enfield 'Make It Yours' Customisable Jacket Review

Royal Enfield 'Make It Yours' Customisable Jacket Review

MG Astor Variants Explained: What Style, Super, Smart, Sharp Trims Offer

MG Astor Variants Explained: What Style, Super, Smart, Sharp Trims Offer

India’s most expensive scooter BMW C 400 GT launched at Rs 9.95 lakh: Details

India’s most expensive scooter BMW C 400 GT launched at Rs 9.95 lakh: Details

2021 Triumph Street Scrambler launched at Rs 9.35 lakh: Specs, features, colours

2021 Triumph Street Scrambler launched at Rs 9.35 lakh: Specs, features, colours

October 2021 car discounts: Maruti Suzuki offering huge rebates across its line-up

October 2021 car discounts: Maruti Suzuki offering huge rebates across its line-up

2021 Hero Pleasure+ XTec launched with connected tech: Price, features, specs & more

2021 Hero Pleasure+ XTec launched with connected tech: Price, features, specs & more

All-New Tiger Sport 660 listed on Triumph’s India website: Launch soon

All-New Tiger Sport 660 listed on Triumph’s India website: Launch soon

Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell EV enters Guinness book: Records longest range for an FCEV

Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell EV enters Guinness book: Records longest range for an FCEV

MG Astor vs Creta vs Seltos vs Taigun vs Kushaq: Price, Specs compared

MG Astor vs Creta vs Seltos vs Taigun vs Kushaq: Price, Specs compared

Now charge your EV in just 15 minutes! All about Exponent Energy's new battery pack, charging station

Now charge your EV in just 15 minutes! All about Exponent Energy's new battery pack, charging station

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga goes on sale in South Africa as Toyota Rumion

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga goes on sale in South Africa as Toyota Rumion

Corrit to launch electric 'Hover Scooter' this month: 8-inch wide tyres, 250 kg capacity

Corrit to launch electric 'Hover Scooter' this month: 8-inch wide tyres, 250 kg capacity