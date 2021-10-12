Local production of 2021 Audi Q5 facelift begins ahead of launch

The Audi Q5 facelift is slated to go on sale in India by next month. Nevertheless, the brand has already started the SUV’s production at its plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

The Audi Q5 is anticipated to go on sale in the Indian market again but in the facelifted avatar this time. The refreshed model has been spotted on Indian roads during the test runs. However, the carmaker has today announced the commencement of local production of the facelifted Audi Q5 at its Aurangabad-based manufacturing facility.

The Q5 was discontinued as BS-6 emission norms came into effect last year. Now, the updated model will come with a petrol power plant only. Most likely, it will be a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine with a peak power output of 245 Hp and max torque output in the range of 370 Nm. And in all likelihood, it will come paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. A similar setup is also available on the Audi A6. In India, the Q5 facelift will go against the likes of BMW X3, Land Rover Discovery Sport, and Mercedes-Benz GLC.

The Audi Q5 facelift was unveiled last year, and it for sure dons updated styling. The front face now gets a more noticeable look. Thanks to the new radiator grille, redesigned headlamps, and revised fog lamps housings. In international markets, Audi is offering the option of Matrix LED headlamps as well, and it remains to be seen if the feature will be offered on the India-spec model or not. The bumpers on both ends are new too. Furthermore, the tail lamps feature a more angular design. Audi will also offer a multitude of alloy wheel options with the refreshed Q5.

On the inside, the cabin gets subtle changes. However, the most noticeable of all is the addition of the MIB 3 infotainment platform for the new 10.1-inch touchscreen display, which comes with Amazon Alexa compatibility and connected car tech. The SUV is further expected to come with a slew of driver aids. Talking of its price, the facelifted Audi Q5 is assumed to retail at an estimated starting price of Rs. 55 lakh.

