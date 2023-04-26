Live: MG Comet EV unveil – Here’s all you need to know about MG’s latest electric car

MG Comet EV unveil live. Here are all the updates from the unveiling of India’s latest electric hatchback, the MG Comet EV.

After a long wait, the MG Comet EV finally makes a debut. Although a small car, the MG Comet EV promises big things and will be the carmaker’s second all-electric offering in India after the ZS EV. The MG Comet EV is targeted at the mass market and is looking at taking a big chunk of sales from the Tata Nexon EV, the best-selling EV in India.

The MG Comet EV comes in a small package, however, it offers much more in terms of design, features, and more. Here are the live updates from the MG Comet EV event.

Live: MG Comet EV unveil – Price, specifications, range, and more

Live Updates