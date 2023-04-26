Live: MG Comet EV unveil – Here’s all you need to know about MG’s latest electric car

After a long wait, the MG Comet EV finally makes a debut. Although a small car, the MG Comet EV promises big things and will be the carmaker’s second all-electric offering in India after the ZS EV. The MG Comet EV is targeted at the mass market and is looking at taking a big chunk of sales from the Tata Nexon EV, the best-selling EV in India.
The MG Comet EV comes in a small package, however, it offers much more in terms of design, features, and more. Here are the live updates from the MG Comet EV event.
Live: MG Comet EV unveil – Price, specifications, range, and more
The MG Comet EV is the second all electric offering from the carmaker after the MG ZS EV, which primarily targeted the Hyundai Kona EV. However, with the Comet, MG is looking at the mass market which is dominated by the Tata Nexon EV, Tiago EV, and the Tata Tigor EV.
Good morning everyone. Welcome to the unveiling of the MG Comet EV, the latest vehicle in the all-electric segment. The MG Comet EV unveil will begin shortly, so stay tuned for all the updates.