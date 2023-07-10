Live: Hyundai Exter India launch – Price, specifications, features, and more

Hyundai Exter India launch live: After teasing the micros-SUV numerous times over the internet and unveiling its design, features, and engine specifications, Hyundai will announce prices of the Exter SUV in India today.
The Hyundai Exter is based on the same platform as the recently-launched Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and will also share its drivetrain, a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The engine will be available in a petrol-only trim or with an optional CNG variant.
The exterior design of the Hyundai Exter features a squarish design with sleek LED headlights, a long grille with round foglamps housed in a square housing, squared wheel arches, and faux skid plates in the front and rear.
The Hyundai Exter will be the carmaker’s entry-level SUV offering, placed below the Hyundai Venue. With the launch of the Exter, Hyundai now offers a total of 4 SUVs — Exter, Venue, Creta, and Tucson. The Exter will compete with the Tata Punch, which is a good-selling product for the carmaker and Tata’s second-best-selling vehicle after the Nexon.
Hyundai Exter India launch live updates
A few minutes to go until Hyundai officially launches the Exter in India. It will be the company's smallest SUV offering, slotted below the Venue in Hyundai's line up.
The Hyundai Exter pre-bookings commenced in May for Rs 11,000 on the carmaker's official website and at physical dealerships. Deliveries of the Exter will begin soon and more details will be known in a bit.
The Hyundai Exter is set to offer a number of features such as LED DRLs, alloy wheels, 8-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, connected car tech, digital instrument cluster, and even an electric sunroof.
The primary competitor for the Hyundai Exter will be the Tata Punch, which is the second-best-seller for the carmaker after the Tata Nexon. Similar to the Exter, the Tata Punch is offered with a sole petrol engine.
The Hyundai Exter will be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that does its duty in the Grand i10 Nios. The engine makes 82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT. Hyundai is expected to offer the Exter in CNG trims as well.
Welcome everyone, to the live launch updates of the Hyundai Exter, the carmaker's entry-level SUV offering for India. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the event.