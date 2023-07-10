Live: Hyundai Exter India launch – Price, specifications, features, and more

Live: Hyundai Exter India launch and price announcement. Watcha ll the live updates from the Hyundai Exter India launch event.

Hyundai Exter India launch live: After teasing the micros-SUV numerous times over the internet and unveiling its design, features, and engine specifications, Hyundai will announce prices of the Exter SUV in India today.

The Hyundai Exter is based on the same platform as the recently-launched Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and will also share its drivetrain, a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The engine will be available in a petrol-only trim or with an optional CNG variant.

The exterior design of the Hyundai Exter features a squarish design with sleek LED headlights, a long grille with round foglamps housed in a square housing, squared wheel arches, and faux skid plates in the front and rear.

The Hyundai Exter will be the carmaker’s entry-level SUV offering, placed below the Hyundai Venue. With the launch of the Exter, Hyundai now offers a total of 4 SUVs — Exter, Venue, Creta, and Tucson. The Exter will compete with the Tata Punch, which is a good-selling product for the carmaker and Tata’s second-best-selling vehicle after the Nexon.

Hyundai Exter India launch live updates

Live Updates