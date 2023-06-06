Live: Honda Elevate SUV global unveil: Design, engine specifications, features, and more

Honda Elevate live global unveil. Get all the details about the Honda Elevate from the global unveil event, including specification, features, and more.

The much-awaited Honda Elevate SUV will make its global debut today. The mid-size SUV from Honda will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the Toyota Hyryder in India when launched later this year.

However, ahead of its official India launch, Honda will pull the wraps off the new Elevate, while sharing more details about the SUVs engine specifications, design features, the tech the Elevate packs, and other details. Honda is unlikely to reveal prices today, but we can expect the new Honda Elevate to be priced around Rs 10 lakh onwards ex-showroom.

New Honda Elevate global unveil: Live updates

Live Updates