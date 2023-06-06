Live: Honda Elevate SUV global unveil: Design, engine specifications, features, and more

The much-awaited Honda Elevate SUV will make its global debut today. The mid-size SUV from Honda will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the Toyota Hyryder in India when launched later this year.
However, ahead of its official India launch, Honda will pull the wraps off the new Elevate, while sharing more details about the SUVs engine specifications, design features, the tech the Elevate packs, and other details. Honda is unlikely to reveal prices today, but we can expect the new Honda Elevate to be priced around Rs 10 lakh onwards ex-showroom.
New Honda Elevate global unveil: Live updates
The Honda Elevate bookings will open from July and deliveries will begin around the festive season this year.
With 10 years in the Indian market, the Honda Amaze is still the largest seller for Honda and 40% of new car buyers prefer the Amaze over other cars, says Honda.
The Elevate gets a 10.25-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, premium speakers, a 7.0-inch TFT instrument console, and more.
The Elevate gets Honda Sense, which gets lane sensing, emergency stop, rear camera and parking sensor, stability control, hill start assist, and more.
The Honda Elevate gets Honda's tried and tested 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a manual or a CVT gearbox. The engine makes 119bhp and 145Nm of torque, while being compatible with fuel mixed with 20 percent Ethanol.
The Elevate's ride quality has been tuned to offer a good ride across different conditions.
The Elevate is 4,312mm long, 1,650mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,650mm.
The Elevate gets LED lights front and rear, while the cabin is designed keeping comfort and style in mind.
The Elevate was designed during the pandemic, and was born out of the Urban Freestyler concept. The design portrays masculinity, with a striking front fascia and a trademark Honda Grille.
Honda plans to introduce 5 SUVs for India by 2030 and they will use Honda's hybrid system. Honda also plans to shift to BEVs and fuel cell vehicles completely soon.
The Elevate was designed as a global market and will be manufactured in India and exported. Honda will reveal more details on the export business at a later stage.
Honda recorded its highest export numbers in FY23. Honda exports 20% of its Indian production to markets such as Turkey and others.
India will be the first market for the Elevate globally. Honda, is also celebrating its 25th anniversary in India this year, and last year, Honda registered 3.9 million unit sales domestically.
India is a key automotive hub for many carmakers, including Honda. The carmaker says that exports have gone up by 20%.
Honda has 28 million customers globally, and India is a major contributor. Also, this year, Honda celebrates 75 years.
The Honda Elevate was designed to be a perfect urban SUV. All the vehicles in the segment are designed with the same goal in mind, however, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota take it a step further with AWD.
The stage is ready for the grand global unveiling of the Honda Elevate.
The new Honda Elevate will be based on the same platform as the fifth generation Honda City. This allows the carmaker to share components, including engine and gearbox, along with a host of other things to keep costs in check.
The Honda Elevate will make its global debut in a few minutes. The Elevate will be Honda's third product offering when launched, after the City and the Amaze sedans.
The new Honda Elevate will be part of a highly competitive segment that includes the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the Toyota Hyryder amongst others. The Grand Vitara and the Hyryder are the only two in the segment that offer a full hybrid powertrain similar to the Honda's.
With the new Elevate, safety features could include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, stability control, hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and more. The mid-size SUV from Honda is likely to get ADAS as well with the top-spec trims.
The new Honda Elevate is expected to have the same engine options as the Honda City, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre hybrid engine. Gearbox options include a manual, CVT, and an e-CVT, similar to the Honda City again.
The new Honda Elevate is expected to borrow styling cues from the HR-V and CR-V sold in the global markets. The SUV is expected have butch looks with an upright grille, while not being overboard with design as it's a Honda. Read more on the new Honda Elevate's design here.
Good morning everyone. Welcome to the Honda Elevate unveil live blog. Honda will be unveiling the Elevate SUV today, which is expected to bring s significant difference in the segment. The event is scheduled to take place at 12 pm, stay tuned.