Live: Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) India launch updates. The Indian government will be launching crash test norms for cars sold in India today. The new BNCAP safety standards will be launched by Nitin Gadkari and will mark a significant milestone for India in terms of safety.

Under the new BNCAP program, carmakers can voluntarily offer their cars and based on crash test analysis, cars will be awarded star ratings for adult safety and child safety. Car buyers can refer to this rating when buying new cars. With such standards, Indian vehicles can compete better in the global markets.

Currently, cars are being tested by Global NCAP (GNCAP), an international body that assesses cars for adult and child safety. With the launch of BNCAP, India now has its own safety standards.

