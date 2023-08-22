scorecardresearch
Live

Live: Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) India launch

Live: The Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) to be launched in India today. Get all the live updates.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
Updated:
Maruti-Suzuki-Alto-K10-crash-test
Bharat NCAP launch: Live updates

Live: Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) India launch updates. The Indian government will be launching crash test norms for cars sold in India today. The new BNCAP safety standards will be launched by Nitin Gadkari and will mark a significant milestone for India in terms of safety.

Under the new BNCAP program, carmakers can voluntarily offer their cars and based on crash test analysis, cars will be awarded star ratings for adult safety and child safety. Car buyers can refer to this rating when buying new cars. With such standards, Indian vehicles can compete better in the global markets.

Also Read

Currently, cars are being tested by Global NCAP (GNCAP), an international body that assesses cars for adult and child safety. With the launch of BNCAP, India now has its own safety standards.

Also Read

Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) India launch live updates

Live Updates
11:29 (IST) 22 Aug 2023
Road fatalities in India

India has lower accident numbers compared to the US, however, India has more road fatalities, despite India having much lower speed limits. The BNCAP program is designed to bring road fatalities down.

11:26 (IST) 22 Aug 2023
BNCAP: What vehicles qualify?

BNCAP will provide safety ratings to all M1 category vehicles in India and is based on Global NCAP, which assesses cars globally.

11:24 (IST) 22 Aug 2023
And it begins

Stay tuned as Nitin Gadkari will shortly launch the BNCAP. The program will help new car buyers make a better choice and help carmakers innovate safety features in vehicles.

11:01 (IST) 22 Aug 2023
Bharat NCAP India launch

We are a few minutes away from the official launch of the Bharat NCAP, which will be launched by Nitin Gadkari.

10:56 (IST) 22 Aug 2023
Bharat NCAP: How can cars qualify?

For cars to qualify for the Bharat NCAP assessment and get a three-star rating or higher, vehicles must be equipped with electronic stability control (ESC) as standard.

10:34 (IST) 22 Aug 2023
Bharat NCAP: What is it based on?

The Bharat NCAP is based on the updated Global NCAP protocols and Euro NCAP for certain tests. These tests have been the industry norm for many years.

10:22 (IST) 22 Aug 2023
Bharat NCAP: What will it assess?

The new Bharat NCAP will assess cars for adult and child safety and will rate cars accordingly. Currently, India relies on Global NCAP (GNCAP) for crash test safety assessment.

10:09 (IST) 22 Aug 2023
Good morning everyone

Nitin Gadkari will launch the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) today, designed for vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes. This marks a significant milestone for India in terms of road safety.

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 10:00 IST
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS