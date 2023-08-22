Live: Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) India launch updates. The Indian government will be launching crash test norms for cars sold in India today. The new BNCAP safety standards will be launched by Nitin Gadkari and will mark a significant milestone for India in terms of safety.
Under the new BNCAP program, carmakers can voluntarily offer their cars and based on crash test analysis, cars will be awarded star ratings for adult safety and child safety. Car buyers can refer to this rating when buying new cars. With such standards, Indian vehicles can compete better in the global markets.
Currently, cars are being tested by Global NCAP (GNCAP), an international body that assesses cars for adult and child safety. With the launch of BNCAP, India now has its own safety standards.
India has lower accident numbers compared to the US, however, India has more road fatalities, despite India having much lower speed limits. The BNCAP program is designed to bring road fatalities down.
BNCAP will provide safety ratings to all M1 category vehicles in India and is based on Global NCAP, which assesses cars globally.
For cars to qualify for the Bharat NCAP assessment and get a three-star rating or higher, vehicles must be equipped with electronic stability control (ESC) as standard.
The Bharat NCAP is based on the updated Global NCAP protocols and Euro NCAP for certain tests. These tests have been the industry norm for many years.
The new Bharat NCAP will assess cars for adult and child safety and will rate cars accordingly. Currently, India relies on Global NCAP (GNCAP) for crash test safety assessment.
Nitin Gadkari will launch the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) today, designed for vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes. This marks a significant milestone for India in terms of road safety.