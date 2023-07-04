Live: 2023 Kia Seltos India launch – Price, specifications, features, and more

Live: New Kia Seltos India launch. Join us live as we bring you all the details about the 2023 Kia Seltos.

2023 Kia Seltos India launch live updates: The Kia Seltos has been a successful model for Kia and was also the first product offering for India. Over the years, the Seltos has had minor updates, however, now the mid-size SUV gets a major cosmetic and mechanical makeover.

The 2023 Kia Seltos is based on the same platform as the Hyundai Creta but features a much sharper, sportier, and butch looks. The new Seltos is getting even more features considering that the SUV was already brimmed to the top with creature comforts.

Another notable update will be a more powerful 158bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that does its duty in the Hyundai Alcazar and the Kia Carens. The gearbox options have also been revised for the 2023 Kia Seltos, which will be known in more detail during the live launch event.

