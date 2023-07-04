Live: 2023 Kia Seltos India launch – Price, specifications, features, and more

2023 Kia Seltos India launch live updates: The Kia Seltos has been a successful model for Kia and was also the first product offering for India. Over the years, the Seltos has had minor updates, however, now the mid-size SUV gets a major cosmetic and mechanical makeover.
The 2023 Kia Seltos is based on the same platform as the Hyundai Creta but features a much sharper, sportier, and butch looks. The new Seltos is getting even more features considering that the SUV was already brimmed to the top with creature comforts.
Another notable update will be a more powerful 158bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that does its duty in the Hyundai Alcazar and the Kia Carens. The gearbox options have also been revised for the 2023 Kia Seltos, which will be known in more detail during the live launch event.
2023 Kia Seltos India launch live updates
Kia rewrote the rules when it launched the Seltos in India initially and is looking to do the same with the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift.
Kia has gained 7 percent market share in India in the last 4 years and is aiming to expand it to 10 percent. Kia will be doubling its sales points to 600 by 2028.
Kia 2.0 is a new milestone for the carmaker in India. It will have four pillars which will chart Kia's future plans for India.
Some features to look out for with the Seltos facelift are: Wireless charging, electric boot lid, ventilated seats, Bose speakers, 360-degree camera, and more.
The Seltos is in a highly competitive segment and the case with the 2023 Seltos facelift is also the same. It competes with the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and the soon-to-launch Honda Elevate.
The 2023 Kia Seltos will get a panoramic sunroof instead of a single panel one. This will be a huge hit amongst Kia customers as this was a much needed update.
One of the biggest update, apart from the design and features will be the new 1.5-litre GDi engine that will replace the older 1.4-litre unit. The new engine makes 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. This will make the Seltos the most powerful vehicle in the segment.
The new Seltos facelift is expected to get ADAS tech which will include adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, and more, making it a safer SUV.
The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift is expected to come with dual 10.25-inch displays, one for the infotainment system and the other for the instrument console. The Seltos keeps getting more desirable.
Apart from getting the new 158bhp turbo petrol engine, the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift is expected to get new alloy-wheels, redesigned front and rear lights and bumpers, and more interior features.
The Kia Seltos was the first product to be launched in India by the South Korean carmaker. It has the same underpinnings and engine options as the Hyundai Creta, but with a few changes like the iMT gearbox.
The 2023 Kia Seltos will be launched in India today. The new Seltos is expected to get major cosmetic and mechanical updates including a powerful new engine.