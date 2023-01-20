2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Launch in India Live Updates: The 2023 Hyundai i10 Nios will be launched in a few hours and here are all the live updates from the launch event, including price, dimensions, design, engine specifications, features and more.
The Hyundai i10 has been one of the longest-produced vehicles by the carmaker in India, and over the years, the hatchback has seen several updates, including the introduction of the ‘Nios’ badge a few years ago. What started off as the i10 became the Grand i10, and now the i10 Nios.
Hyundai unveiled the car earlier this month while also opening bookings for the same. The 2023 Hyundai i10 Nios will continue to compete with the Maruti Suzuki Swift, one of its primary rivals in the segment.
2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift India Launch Live: New Hyundai i10 Nios On Road Price in India, Price, Features, Images Live Updates
With the updated i10 Nios, Hyundai is offering three engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol mated to a manual gearbox, a 1.2-litre petrol mated to an automatic transmission, and finally the same 1.2-litre unit with dual fuel (petrol + CNG), paired to a manual.
Hyundai is offering more features with the 2023 i10 Nios which include 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, stability control, hill start and parking assist, parking sensors, amongst others.
The 2023 Hyundai i10 Nios will get a fresh design, updated front grille, new DRLs, alloy wheel design, and more. Subtle changes, but they have made a huge difference in the overall design.
Hyundai unveiled the 2023 i10 Nios earlier this month and also opened bookings for the hatchback. Customers can book the updated i10 Nios at dealerships or online for Rs 11,000.
Over the years, the i10 has seen several engine and gearbox combinations including petrol, diesel, CNG, and a turbo petrol, while gearbox options included manual, automatic, and AMT.
The Hyundai i10 was first launched in India in 2007, followed by a facelift in 2013. Later, in 2019, Hyundai introduced the 'Nios' badge with the i10, while also giving it a sportier look.
Greetings. Hyundai is set to officially launch the i10 Nios in sometime. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.