2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Launch in India Live Updates: The 2023 Hyundai i10 Nios will be launched in a few hours and here are all the live updates from the launch event, including price, dimensions, design, engine specifications, features and more.

The Hyundai i10 has been one of the longest-produced vehicles by the carmaker in India, and over the years, the hatchback has seen several updates, including the introduction of the ‘Nios’ badge a few years ago. What started off as the i10 became the Grand i10, and now the i10 Nios.

Hyundai unveiled the car earlier this month while also opening bookings for the same. The 2023 Hyundai i10 Nios will continue to compete with the Maruti Suzuki Swift, one of its primary rivals in the segment.

