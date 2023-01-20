scorecardresearch
Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
The new 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift gets cosmetic enhancements and new features

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Launch in India Live Updates: The 2023 Hyundai i10 Nios will be launched in a few hours and here are all the live updates from the launch event, including price, dimensions, design, engine specifications, features and more.

The Hyundai i10 has been one of the longest-produced vehicles by the carmaker in India, and over the years, the hatchback has seen several updates, including the introduction of the ‘Nios’ badge a few years ago. What started off as the i10 became the Grand i10, and now the i10 Nios.

Hyundai unveiled the car earlier this month while also opening bookings for the same. The 2023 Hyundai i10 Nios will continue to compete with the Maruti Suzuki Swift, one of its primary rivals in the segment.

10:43 (IST) 20 Jan 2023
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Engines on offer

With the updated i10 Nios, Hyundai is offering three engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol mated to a manual gearbox, a 1.2-litre petrol mated to an automatic transmission, and finally the same 1.2-litre unit with dual fuel (petrol + CNG), paired to a manual.

10:31 (IST) 20 Jan 2023
2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Added features

Hyundai is offering more features with the 2023 i10 Nios which include 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, stability control, hill start and parking assist, parking sensors, amongst others.

10:22 (IST) 20 Jan 2023
Updated design

The 2023 Hyundai i10 Nios will get a fresh design, updated front grille, new DRLs, alloy wheel design, and more. Subtle changes, but they have made a huge difference in the overall design.

10:10 (IST) 20 Jan 2023
Unveiled, bookings open

Hyundai unveiled the 2023 i10 Nios earlier this month and also opened bookings for the hatchback. Customers can book the updated i10 Nios at dealerships or online for Rs 11,000.

10:05 (IST) 20 Jan 2023
Engines over the years

Over the years, the i10 has seen several engine and gearbox combinations including petrol, diesel, CNG, and a turbo petrol, while gearbox options included manual, automatic, and AMT.

10:01 (IST) 20 Jan 2023
Hyundai i10: A quick history lesson

The Hyundai i10 was first launched in India in 2007, followed by a facelift in 2013. Later, in 2019, Hyundai introduced the 'Nios' badge with the i10, while also giving it a sportier look.

09:53 (IST) 20 Jan 2023
Good morning everyone!

Greetings. Hyundai is set to officially launch the i10 Nios in sometime. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.

