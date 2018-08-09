Little known Traffic laws that could land you in big trouble: From Rs 2000 fine to a year in prison!

The Union Cabinet has recently given a nod of approval for the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2016, through this bill, the government aims to work towards bringing down the number of road accidents which take place every year in the Indian subcontinent. At present, the number stands at 5 lakh accidents on an annual basis out of which 1.5 lakh people are fatally injured or succumb to injuries that they have got through road accidents. The government targets to bring down this number by a staggering 50% in the next five years by making an amendment to the bill which was last amended in 1988. Up until now the bill, which also has provision for centralization of the licensing and vehicle registration process’, has been met with reservations from a number of states as well as the opposition.The truth is, the existing law has quite a few little-known laws, that could land you in quite some trouble with authorities. While some seemingly serious laws with possible grave consequences have very little in the form of punishment or fines:

Using a private Vehicle for commercial purposes

This is one law that can land you in serious trouble, if you have registered your vehicle as a private vehicle, but are found using it for commercial purposes the law can be quite harsh. With fines for the First Offence amounting to maximum Rs. 5000 (not less than Rs. 2000) or Imprisonment up to 3 months or both. Subsequent Offence: Fine up to Rs. 10000 (not less than Rs. 5000) or Imprisonment up to 1 yr or both.

Illegal Modifications

Now illegal modifications on your car, can land you in serious trouble, especially if you have done so without providing the proper insight about the modifications to the licensing authority. By law the vehicle you are driving must be up to the same specs that the manufacturer sold it to you in. If not, the drivers are due to be penalized by a fine of one thousand rupees and for any second or subsequent offence with a fine of two thousand rupees.

Driving of Vehicle in Unsafe conditions:

The MVA has three sub-clauses under section 190 that specifies the use of a vehicle that is, either not up to par in terms of obvious lack of maintenance or uses a vehicle that is too loud or violates the air-pollution norms, shall be punishable for the first offence with a fine of one thousand rupees and for any second or subsequent offence with a fine of two thousand rupees. Now while we have rarely seen this being used in India considering the deplorable condition of some of the vehicles we have seen on public roads in India. As a responsible road user, we should always ensure that our vehicle is upto spec and in the best possible driving condition. Or you might find yourself short of Rs 2000. In fact there is even a subsection under the law that has provision for people who play their music too loud as well, so think twice before you drive down the street with your speakers blaring!

Block the flow of traffic at Rs 50 an hour

According to MVA of 1988, subsection 201, disturbing the flow of traffic bears only a fine of Rs 50 per hour for the time that the disruption occurs. The law says that if your vehicle has been disabled or damaged on the side of the road and that vehicle causes disruption of traffic, the owner of the vehicles is liable to pay upto Rs 50 per hour that the vehicle obstructs traffic.

Watch our Video of what goes into making an ISI certified Helmet:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ISI Helmets, Ban on DOT ECE and SNELL!

Now while this law is yet to come into action, the 60-day timer after which the law comes into place has already begun. The law which seeks to ban the manufacture of non-ISI helmets will also see the end of the internationally certified helmets as well. While we think that the law should ban the manufacture of helmets without the ISI mark. Imported Helmets which are held to a much higher standard, and rarely weigh under the centre mandated 1.2 kilos, being banned counts as a huge oversight. These helmets are much stronger and are designed to survive almost unbelievable crashes, and have only now started to gain momentum in the sub-continent among seriously passionate riders, the ban stands only to dampen the spirits of riders who have spent anything between 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh on their helmets!