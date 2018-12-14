List of luxury cars, SUVs being auctioned in IL&FS garage sale: BMWs, Audis, Lexus for less than half the price!

It is not every day that the common man can aspire to own a luxury car with reliable paperwork at a reasonable price. Every now and then, however, an opportunity comes along and presents itself that one can't look away from. Such an opportunity has presented itself as a result of one of the biggest downturns of 2018, in the form of the crash of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) company. Earlier this year, the company came under government control after it defaulted on some of their debt obligations. At the time this had triggered fears over whether this could have a wider range of effects on the countries financial ecosystem, which prompted the government to take action. Once under government control, the board was replaced by nominees of the governments choosing who were asked to streamline and make cutbacks on the companies assets such that debts could be paid off.

As a result, the new board has now begun the process of auctioning the company’s extensive fleet of luxury cars among other assets. While our hearts go out to those who lost their hard earned money when the company collapsed, we can’t help but explore the opportunities that the downturn has created, a silver lining for the common man, if I may. The list released by the company which contains 36 Luxury sedans and SUVs, from a rare Lexus to BMWs and Mercedes Benz the list seems to have no end. On offer is a list of 8 Audis, 6 BMWs, 2 Jaguars and a Lexus Hybrid. The newest among which is a 2018 BMW X1 with a starting price of approximately 30 lakh and about 9,000 kms on the odometer. In terms of on-road cost of a car which retails for almost 50 lakh in top trim this certainly an attractive deal, and puts so many aspirational cars within the reach of the common man. There’s also a 2-year-old BMW GT (although the listing doesn’t seem to mention which edition) that comes with a starting price of Rs 25 lakh, almost half the price of brand new 3GT!

Check out the complete list of luxury pre-owned cars at the IL&FS garage sale below:

The Cheapest of the lot is a Skoda Superb with a 2010 registration, that can be yours for as little as Rs 3.77 lakh. The most expensive listing is a top of the line, Mercedes Benz GLS 350D 4Matic bought by the company in May 2017. It comes with a listed price of Rs 54.02 lakh. If you would like to put in a bit for one of these cars, you could send your bid in by the 18th of December this year. Find the full list of cars, with odometer readings and year of purchase below. What’s more is the fact that the cars and SUVs are company owned which means that they would have been kept in prime condition, making the deal so much sweeter!