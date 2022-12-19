Lionel Messi car collection: A quick look through the World Cup winner’s royal garage

Messi’s car collection: The 34-year-old’s luxury wheels are as much talk of the town as are his prowess with the football. Let’s take a quick sneak peek into Messi’s garage.

The FIFA World Cup final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar was a match to remember. A nailbiting final, it was also a match that highlighted Lionel Messi’s unrivaled skillsets on field. Off the field too, Messi is a headturner too. The 34-year-old’s luxury wheels are as much talk of the town as are his prowess with the football. As per Forbes, Messi is the second-highest paid footballer after his PSG teammate, Kylian Mbappe. Without any further ado, let’s take a quick sneak peek into Messi’s garage.

Lionel Messi car collection 2022

Ferrari F430 Spider

A popular choice among footballers, the Ferrari F430 spider boasts a 4.3-litre V8 engine that churns out 476 bhp of maximum power and 465 Nm of peak torque. The car’s top speed is governed at 311 kmph and it can clock 0-100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds. The Italian supercar costs a whopping Rs 2.10 crore.



Pagani Zonda Tricolore

Messi also has an exotic Italian supercar, Pagani Zonda, Tricolore edition in his garage. It gets a 7.3-litre V12 engine that makes 651 bhp and 779 Nm of peak torque.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner paid $2 million (Rs 16.5 crore) for this super machine!



Maserati Granturismo MC Stradale



Forwards represent speed, elegance, and agility – just like a Maserati on a road. The PSG forward also owns a Maserati Granturismo MC Stradale, which comes with a 4.7-litre V8 engine and produces 444 bhp and 510 Nm of peak torque.

This coupe gets a top speed of 289 kmph and can clock 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds. This car costs Rs 2.51 crore.



Mercedes SLS AMG

The Mercedes SLS AMG is one of Messi’s prized possessions. This coupe boasts a 6.2-litre petrol engine mated to automatic transmission. It generates 563 bhp of maximum power and 650 Nm of peak torque.

It gets a top speed of 317 kmph and is undoubtedly, one of the most beautiful cars in Messi’s collection. The Mercedes SLS AMG cost Messi an astonishing Rs 2.54 crore.



Range Rover models – Vogue and Sport

The Argentine skipper owns a Range Rover duo of its Sport and Vogue models. The Sport luxury SUV gets a 3.0-litre diesel engine that generates 345 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. It gets a top speed of 234 kmph and can clock 0-100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds.



The Vogue, on the other hand, boasts a 3.0-litre petrol engine mated to an automatic transmission. It generates 394 bhp and a peak torque of 550 Nm. Its top speed is governed at 225 kmph and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.5 seconds.