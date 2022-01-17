Limited-run Toyota GRMN Yaris showcased: Two performance upgrade packs on offer

The production of Toyota GRMN Yaris will be limited to only 500 examples, which will be allotted via reservation lottery.

Toyota GR Yaris is a famous name among enthusiasts. It is on sale in select markets, including the carmaker’s homeland Japan. While the GR Yaris is quite a fast hatchback, Toyota’s GRMN division has now unveiled a more go-faster version of the GR Yaris at the Tokyo Auto Salon. The company is reviving the GRMN moniker with this model, and it is tuned with the help of professional drivers.

In case you are unaware, GRMN stands for Gazoo Racing, tuned by the Meister of the Nurburgring. The GRMN Yaris will be a limited run model and will be exclusive to the Japanese Domestic Market (JDM). Only 500 examples will be built, and they will be allotted via a reservation lottery system.

A slew of changes to offer enhanced performance is what the GRMN Yaris gets over the standard car (GR Yaris in this case). With 546 new spot welds and extra 12 m of structural adhesive, the chassis is reinforced to bear increased torsion and stress. The rear bench is nowhere to be found now. A cross brace can be seen in its place instead.

For improved aerodynamics, the width has been incremented by 10 mm. Also, the GRMN Yaris sits 10 mm closer to the ground in comparison to the GR Yaris. Well, improved position for the centre of gravity is achieved with these changes.

Mechanical changes aren’t subtle either. The Torsen differential is now swapped with a mechanical limited-slip unit, and a new close-ratio gearbox makes its way to the GRMN Yaris. The three-pot motor continues to displace 1.6L and churns out 272 Hp. Nevertheless, a bump of 20 Nm in the peak torque brings the number to 390 Nm now.

Furthermore, there will be two performance packages on offer – Circuit and Rally. The Circuit pack comprises 18-inch BBS rims, carbon-fibre rear spoiler & body kit, and adjustable Bilstein shock absorbers. The Rally pack gets a GR suspension upgrade, along with a roll bar and an underbody protection tray. The standard changes on the design front include exposed carbon-fibre bonnet & roof and bucket seat from Recaro.