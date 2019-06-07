Limited edition Jaguar XE SV Project 8 introduced: Only 15 will be made

A road-going, limited edition of the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 has been introduced by the British car manufacturer's Special Vehicle Operations division. It features a new rear fixed spoiler which is more discrete than the aerodynamic wing available on the more extreme version of the Project 8 derivatives. This new Touring specification on the XE SV will be available in addition to the existing Project 8 derivatives which can achieve speeds of 320 km/h which currently hold the lap records around some of the most iconic tracks around the world such as the Nürburgring Nordschleife, Dubai Autodrome and Laguna Seca.

The new fixed spoiler on the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which replaces the adjustable carbon fibre rear wing found on the Project 8, can generate downforce of more than 122 kg when the car is travelling at a speed of 300 km/h in its Track mode. In order to continue maintaining the car's aerodynamic balance, the XE SV Project 8 comes with a complimentary fixed splitter on the front of the vehicle as well.

Though the replacement of the carbon fibre adjustable wing with the fixed rear spoiler has altered the car's aerodynamic capabilities, Jaguar states that it will continue to maintain its sporty credentials. The company said that with its 5.0-litre, Supercharged, V8 engine, the XE SV Project 8 can do a 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds with its top-speed limited to 300 km/h.

The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 with the Touring specification is going to be an extremely rare vehicle. The company has announced that it's Special Vehicle Operations division is going to only make 15 examples of this vehicle. These will be hand made at the automaker's Technical Centre in Warwickshire in a four-seater configuration. The Touring specification Project 8 sedan will be available in a total of four different shades namely Valencia Orange, Velocity Blue, Corris Grey Satin and British Racing Green.

Jamal Hameedi, Engineering Director, Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations, said that the Project 8 has received outstanding critical acclaim since its launch. He added that this demonstrates the Special Vehicle Operations team’s ability to create a compact Jaguar sedan with supercar-rivalling performance and that the touring specification extends the appeal of Project 8 to performance car enthusiasts and collectors who prefer a more discreet appearance, without compromising its driver-focused on-road dynamics.