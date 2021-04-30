Lifesaving 1,400 km roadtrip of 24 hours to bring Oxygen for Covid-ridden friend!

While crossing three states, Devendra was stopped twice by the police in UP and Bihar. Here is why driving 1,400 km in 24 hours is not an easy task.

By:Updated: Apr 30, 2021 5:15 PM
Representational image

Friendship is one of the most precious relationships and you must have seen numerous examples of friends going an extra mile for one another whenever a need arises. The latest example comes from Noida where a Bokaro man arrived after driving for 1,400 km in 24 hours to bring oxygen for his Covid-ridden friend. Devendra, a 38-year-old school teacher started his journey on Sunday afternoon after he came to know that his friend’s Ranjan Aggarwal parents are not able to arrange oxygen for the treatment despite countless efforts. Devendra also faced a lot of difficulties while arranging oxygen as every time he used to visit an oxygen plant, he was asked to bring an empty cylinder.

At last, he reached the Jharkhand Steel Oxygen plant in the Balidih industrial area and the operator agreed to give him a full cylinder in exchange for a security deposit of Rs 10,400. Devendra was stopped by the police twice during his journey in UP and Bihar but when he explained the situation and the cause of his journey, the cops let him go. Finally, he reached Noida on Monday afternoon. Doing a 1,400 km journey in 24 hours is certainly not an easy task and there are a lot of factors involved.

First and foremost, doing such a long-distance road trip requires a good level of endurance and one needs to keep in mind the risks of falling asleep while driving. Moreover, road conditions also play a significant role in such long-distance trips. No matter if it’s a smooth free-flowing expressway or bad roads, constant driver concentration is the need at all times, and doing so for so many hours certainly demands a good level of patience too.

We salute Devendra for his efforts to save the life of his friend and every human being deserves a pal like him. Someone has rightly said:

A friend in need is a friend indeed!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Lifesaving 1,400 km roadtrip of 24 hours to bring Oxygen for Covid-ridden friend!

Lifesaving 1,400 km roadtrip of 24 hours to bring Oxygen for Covid-ridden friend!

Five cars under Rs 10 lakh that deserved better sales: Ford Figo, Toyota Yaris and more

Five cars under Rs 10 lakh that deserved better sales: Ford Figo, Toyota Yaris and more

Volkswagen reduces car service cost by 25 %: Taigun ownership cost expected to be competitive

Volkswagen reduces car service cost by 25 %: Taigun ownership cost expected to be competitive

Honda NX200 trademarked in India: Likely name for Hero Xpulse 200 rival

Honda NX200 trademarked in India: Likely name for Hero Xpulse 200 rival

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa sold out in India in just 2 days: How you can still buy

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa sold out in India in just 2 days: How you can still buy

Hero MotoCorp virtual showroom goes live: Now buy these 9 bikes online

Hero MotoCorp virtual showroom goes live: Now buy these 9 bikes online

Neo-retro styled Yamaha FZ-X spied during TVC shoot: Key details, specs, expected price

Neo-retro styled Yamaha FZ-X spied during TVC shoot: Key details, specs, expected price

Komaki develops new Li-ion battery with 220km range: To debut in these electric scooters

Komaki develops new Li-ion battery with 220km range: To debut in these electric scooters

Upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 spied alongside updated Himalayan: Key details surface

Upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 spied alongside updated Himalayan: Key details surface

Alert, car/bike buyers! "IN" registration plates launch likely: Benefits, disadvantages

Alert, car/bike buyers! "IN" registration plates launch likely: Benefits, disadvantages

Suzuki Gixxer SF250 recalled in India to fix excessive engine vibration

Suzuki Gixxer SF250 recalled in India to fix excessive engine vibration

Revolt Intellicorp secures Rs 150 crore funding: Eyes presence in 35 Indian cities with RV400, RV300

Revolt Intellicorp secures Rs 150 crore funding: Eyes presence in 35 Indian cities with RV400, RV300

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX EV announced: VW’s most exciting Electric car to date

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX EV announced: VW’s most exciting Electric car to date

Honda Civic 11th gen unveiled with fresh design, two petrol engines, new features

Honda Civic 11th gen unveiled with fresh design, two petrol engines, new features

Breaking! Pratap Bose quits as Tata Motors' design chief; Martin Uhlarik steps in

Breaking! Pratap Bose quits as Tata Motors' design chief; Martin Uhlarik steps in

Hyundai to spend Rs 20 crore to set up oxygen plants and aid for COVID-19 patients

Hyundai to spend Rs 20 crore to set up oxygen plants and aid for COVID-19 patients

Maruti Suzuki plants to stop production to make oxygen available for COVID-19 patients: Here's how!

Maruti Suzuki plants to stop production to make oxygen available for COVID-19 patients: Here's how!

Harley-Davidson MY2021 Price List released: Pan America 1250 comes to India

Harley-Davidson MY2021 Price List released: Pan America 1250 comes to India

India's top 10 highest-selling bikes in FY21: Hero Splendor remains undisputed king!

India's top 10 highest-selling bikes in FY21: Hero Splendor remains undisputed king!

Skill Lync introduces crash testing course: Learn more about shell safety, simulations

Skill Lync introduces crash testing course: Learn more about shell safety, simulations