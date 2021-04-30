Lifesaving 1,400 km roadtrip of 24 hours to bring Oxygen for Covid-ridden friend!

While crossing three states, Devendra was stopped twice by the police in UP and Bihar. Here is why driving 1,400 km in 24 hours is not an easy task.

Friendship is one of the most precious relationships and you must have seen numerous examples of friends going an extra mile for one another whenever a need arises. The latest example comes from Noida where a Bokaro man arrived after driving for 1,400 km in 24 hours to bring oxygen for his Covid-ridden friend. Devendra, a 38-year-old school teacher started his journey on Sunday afternoon after he came to know that his friend’s Ranjan Aggarwal parents are not able to arrange oxygen for the treatment despite countless efforts. Devendra also faced a lot of difficulties while arranging oxygen as every time he used to visit an oxygen plant, he was asked to bring an empty cylinder.

At last, he reached the Jharkhand Steel Oxygen plant in the Balidih industrial area and the operator agreed to give him a full cylinder in exchange for a security deposit of Rs 10,400. Devendra was stopped by the police twice during his journey in UP and Bihar but when he explained the situation and the cause of his journey, the cops let him go. Finally, he reached Noida on Monday afternoon. Doing a 1,400 km journey in 24 hours is certainly not an easy task and there are a lot of factors involved.

First and foremost, doing such a long-distance road trip requires a good level of endurance and one needs to keep in mind the risks of falling asleep while driving. Moreover, road conditions also play a significant role in such long-distance trips. No matter if it’s a smooth free-flowing expressway or bad roads, constant driver concentration is the need at all times, and doing so for so many hours certainly demands a good level of patience too.

We salute Devendra for his efforts to save the life of his friend and every human being deserves a pal like him. Someone has rightly said:

– A friend in need is a friend indeed!

