Lexus RZ electric SUV officially teased again: World premiere tomorrow

The upcoming all-electric Lexus RZ 450e SUV has been officially teased once again ahead of its global debut tomorrow, i.e. on April 20, 2022. It will be based on Toyota’s dedicated EV platform.

Lexus is all set to unveil its new all-electric SUV tomorrow, i.e. on April 20, 2022. While the Lexus UX 300e was the brand’s first electric production car, the upcoming Lexus RZ 450e will be its first bespoke electric sport utility vehicle. The all-new Lexus RZ electric SUV will be based on Toyota’s dedicated EV platform, e-TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture).

While the company hasn’t revealed any specifications of this EV yet, we do know that it will be available with a dual-motor setup that’s also available with the recently unveiled Toyota bZ4X. One can expect the Lexus RZ 450e to develop more than 200 hp of power and it will offer a claimed range of over 500 km on a single charge.

The electric SUV will be offered with an AWD drivetrain and the company says that with the Lexus RZ 450e, it aims to take the driving experience to the next level. The exact specifications of this electric SUV will be revealed tomorrow. It is also worth mentioning that the new Lexus RZ will get a Yoke steering wheel, similar to the ones found on the Tesla Model X.

In terms of cosmetics, the images of the Lexus RZ’s concept version do give us a hint that it will have a sharp and edgy design just like other Lexus models. Moreover, the electric SUV’s footprint is said to be similar to the Lexus’ existing NX crossover. Upon launch, the new Lexus RZ 450e will rival the likes of the Toyota bZ4X, Volvo XC40 Recharge, Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq5, etc.

