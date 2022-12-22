Lexus RX teased globally: India launch at Auto Expo 2023

The company has not revealed any specification related to the car yet, but it is said to be more powerful and technologically advanced. It also consists of a host of safety features.

Lexus India is all set to introduce the new Lexus RX with fresh and unique design elements. The new Lexus RX will be showcased at the Delhi Auto Expo 2023 highlighting the design, appearance and new features which will be introduced in two variants.

Lexus has globally showcased the all-new RX. which is based on a new platform and is available in global markets with new powertrain options, including a plug-in hybrid model for the first time.

According to Lexus, the Lexus RX will be the carmaker’s first ever model to have connected services featuring versatility and connectivity of the owner with the car. With a portfolio so varied, the Lexus RX sheds light on technological and innovative improvements.

The company has not revealed any specification related to the car yet, but it is said to be more powerful and technologically advanced. It also consists of a host of safety features.

The Lexus RX will enable multimedia experience enhancing overall driving experience. The new RX, now in its fifth generation, is a pioneer in the luxury crossover market and has undergone a complete renewal because it is a core model of Lexus.

In 2020, Lexus presence in the Indian market was further strengthened with the introduction of its first locally produced model, ES 300h. Currently Lexus has its physical presence in 13 cities across India and 15 guest touch points