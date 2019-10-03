Lexus RX 450hL launched: BS-VI engine and three row seating at a more affordable price

Lexus has launched its second BS-VI compliant petrol engine. This one lies under the hood of a new car - the RX 450hL. The Lexus RX 450hL is priced between the NX and the 5-seater versions of the RX. The "L" means long and this extra row of seats comes at a price reduction. While the Luxury trim starts at Rs 1.29 crore, the 450hL is for Rs 99 lakh. Bookings have started across all the dealerships while one can expect deliveries in a few months.

The 450hL is longer than the standard RX by 4 inches. Interestingly, wheelbase remains the same. Lexus has managed to squeeze in a third row here. This third row, reports say, aren't comfortable for adults for long journeys. This being dismissed, the engine is the same 3.5-litre V6 unit that is paired with an electric motor. The combined power output is 308hp while the torque is 335Nm. Lexus claims a fuel efficiency of 18.8kmpl from the 5-seater. Expect the 7-seater to be around this number as well. A 0-100kmph time of eight seconds is being quoted too. The top speed is just above 200kmph.

Driving dynamics of the RX 450hL have been claimed to be enhanced. Redesigned shockers with Friction Control Device as well as well as Active Cornering Assist and more have been added. N0t only this, Lexus has also managed to get in a touch interface system as the infotainment along with Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto. Simultaneously, navigation too is provided through smartphone interface.

Lexus models have been consistently doing well. The brand was introduced to the Indian market in 2017. So far, the company has got three versions of the RX, one of the NX, the ES and two LX models. Moreover, there is also the range topping LS model that competes with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class as well as Audi A8L.