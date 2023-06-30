Lexus RX 350h deliveries begin in India: Priced from Rs 95.80 lakh

The deliveries of the new fifth-generation Lexus RX 350h have begun in India. This hybrid SUV was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 and is priced from Rs 95.80 lakh, ex-showroom.

Lexus introduced the new fifth-generation RX SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. This mid-size hybrid SUV is offered in two variants: RX 350h Luxury & RX 500h F-Sport+ and they are priced at Rs 95.80 lakh & Rs 1.18 crore, ex-showroom, respectively. Lexus India has announced that the deliveries of the entry-level RX 350h have now commenced across the country.

Lexus RX 350h & RX 500h: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Lexus RX 350h is a 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine paired with an electric motor that has a combined output of 248 bhp and 242 Nm of torque. The powertrain comes mated to a CVT. According to Lexus, the RX 350h can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds and has a top speed of 200 kmph.

Also Read: Toyota Hilux gets a massive discount of up to Rs 8 lakh: Details

The new Lexus RX 500h F-Sport+ boasts of 2.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine along with a hybrid electric system. This powertrain develops 366 bhp and 460 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. This hybrid SUV is claimed to do a 0 to 100 kmph in 6.2 seconds and it comes with all-wheel drive as standard.

Here’s what the company said:

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said, “We are delighted by the overwhelming response that we have received from our guests for the new Lexus RX. In fact, new RX bookings from January to June 2023, are more than double of what we have sold in the last five years.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Lexus UX 300e Review:

He further added, “We are trying our best to begin dispatches of the RX 500 shortly too. We appreciate the trust and faith our guests have placed in the brand and would like to thank them for their patience and understanding.”

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross comparison: What to expect?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.