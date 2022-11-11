Lexus reveals 2023 LX 600 SUV starting from Rs 74 lakh

As it is based on the same platform as the Toyota Tundra pickup and Sequoia SUV, the 2023 LX 600 is lighter than its predecessor.

The redesigned Lexus LX SUV was introduced for 2022 but Lexus has announced that the 2023 LX 600 flagship SUV will receive some small updates. The pricing of 2023 LX 600 SUV starts at $90,505 (Rs 74 lakh), including the destination charge.

The updates carry a host of standard features like heated steering wheel and rear seat entertainment screen covers as standard, while the top spec Ultra Luxury trim adds Takanoha wood trim and an available Sunflare interior. Additionally, the Nori Green Pearl exterior colour is now available on the F Sport Handling version.

The Lexus LX 600 is powered by a 3.4-liter V6 twin-turbo gasoline engine that churns out 403bhp and 649 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

This engine is complimented by an impressive array of off-road-focused features including Active Height Control, an Adaptive Variable Suspension and the latest iteration of the multi-terrain select system. As a result of this powerful combination, the LX 600 is a capable SUV on the trail that can go places some of its rivals cannot.

The interior of the flagship SUV consists of Lexus Interface with a dual display configuration. A 12.3-inch upper screen and 7-inch lower screen along with instrumentation and control adjustments. Volvo is offering 2023 Lexus LX 600 in five interior color options: Palomino, White/Peppercorn, Circuit Red, Black and Sunflare.

Talking about the exterior, LX is offered in seven exterior color options: Eminent White Pearl, Atomic Pearl, Manganese Luster, Nori Green Pearl, Caviar, Ultra White (F SPORT Handling) and Black Onyx (F SPORT Handling).