Lexus LX450d discontinued: Will only have petrol or hybrid engines in future

The Lexus LX450d will not be updated to meet the BS6 emission norms and follows the company's global mandate of using petrol-hybrid powertrains.

By:Published: March 27, 2020 1:16:28 PM

Lexus has been operating in India silently. The fact that they have been around since 2017 is all lost because of the smaller number of cars from the maker that we see on the streets. While the company till 2019, was bringing in its vehicles through the CBU route, a few months ago they went the CKD way. Only with two products as of now – ES and NX. At the same time, Lexus has now decided to do away with the LX 450d as well. The Lexus LX450d was the only diesel-powered vehicle in the carmaker’s Indian portfolio. It was priced at Rs 2.32 crore, the same price as the 7-seater petrol version.

Toyota, like other carmakers, has been at the forefront of removing diesel from their portfolio. The brand is focussing on only efficient petrol or hybrid powertrains. While Toyota in India has fewer hybrids, Lexus’ portfolio is filled with them. In fact, the LX and LC are the only ones here without a hybrid option. The now discontinued diesel engine used to produce 270ho/620Nm from its 4.5-litre, V8 configuration. The 6-speed electronic CVT transmission was also paired to paddle shifters.

A while ago, the BS6 petrol unit of the LX was spotted testing. The LX570 is a seven-seater and has a bigger 5.7-litre, V8 petrol engine. The gearbox too is an 8-speed unit. The creature comforts are the same for both the petrol and diesel versions. However, both don’t get a touchscreen infotainment system, something that even other makers in this class have now started offering. It is also likely that the vehicle could become a CKD in the BS6 process and at the same time, more affordable too. While a few lakhs may not be an issue for a Lexus customer, it enhances the brand value and allows the company to price its vehicles in a more competitive fashion.

