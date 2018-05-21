Lexus LX 570 flagship SUV launched at Rs 2.32 crore in India: What makes this SUV so expensive!



Lexus has launched their flagship LX 570 SUV in India with an eye-watering floor price of Rs. 2.32 crore in India and bookings will be open for customers as of today. The latest addition to the LX range of SUVs the 570 is equipped with a monstrous 5.7-litre V8 motor and will sport design based on Lexus’ L-finesse design philosophy, which focuses on adding an element of luxury to design as well. As is expected with Lexus the LX570, which will benefit from three rows of seats in 2018 edition also benefits from bespoke leather crafted interiors setting a benchmark in interior comfort. The third row of seats can be converted easily for additional boot space.“The performance and perfection of the 2018 LX embody the highest expression of Lexus engineering and design in an SUV and delivers for the Indian road in ways not previously seen. The addition of the LX 570 to our line-up in India offers our guests a striking vehicle with a commanding presence on the road, and exceptional ride quality to match. This is a car built for those who navigate life’s twists and turns with ease and authority,” said N Raja, Chairman, Lexus India.

In terms of design, the new LX 570 will feature signature style design elements such as the spindle grille and the eye-catching Lexus L-shaped illumination of the triple LED headlights. Inside, the mark of the Takumi is evident in the superior semi-aniline leather interiors and the Shimamoku trim on the steering wheel. The Lexus spirit of hospitality, or omotenashi, is expressed in the interior of the LX 570 - spacious cabin, silky white LED lighting and ambient illumination integrated into the doors. Also included on the features pack is Lexus’s Climate Concierge, climate control system that lets you customise your temperature and comfort exactly to your liking with individual zone cooling. State-of-the-art entertainment is provided by the premium 19 speaker Mark Levinson reference surround sound system delivering home-theater quality in-car entertainment along with high-definition 11.6-inch liquid crystal AI (Artificial Intelligence) displays for rear seats.



The Lexus LX 570 is perhaps one of the most luxurious overland vehicles that you can buy short of something with a British luxury name on the grill. As with the outgoing LX 570, the 2018 edition will also sport a heady combination of an exceptional chassis, and twist force resistance without compromising comfort or refinement. The frame is designed to separate the suspension from the bodyshell, helping to prevent noise and vibration from entering the cabin. Multi-terrain Select adjusts multiple vehicle systems to negotiate a range of conditions and demanding off-road conditions are seamlessly managed by the 5-speed Crawl Control, which intelligently adjusts the torque and brakes on each wheel independently, allowing the driver to focus fully on steering.

“The LX 570 brings a combination of power, performance and perfection that will make a head-turning impression on Indian roads. It’s built to tackle all the unpredictability of uneven terrains and to deliver the hallmarks of Lexus luxury,” said PB Venugopal, President, Lexus India, “The 2018 LX delivers the power and dynamic presence of a 4WD with the technological innovations that deliver an exceptional drive.”