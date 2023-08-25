Rear-seat occupants in the Lexus LM benefit from an integrated control of air conditioners and heaters targeted at face, chest, upper leg, and lower leg areas.

Lexus has started accepting bookings for its flagship MPV– Lexus LM. Bookings for the all-new Lexus LM can be made across all authorised Lexus Guest Experience Centers as well as Lexus Merakis in India. Commencing its India operations in 2017, the luxury arm of Toyota currently operates 24 touch points across 17 markets.

The LM will be the seventh model in the Lexus’s lineup in India. At present, Lexus retails three SUVs– NX, RX and LX; two sedans– ES and LS; and a coupe sedan LC 500.

Lexus LM: Exterior design

The exterior of the Lexus LM is more or less familiar to its Toyota cousin barring a few Lexus touches. For instance, the LM gets a signature Lexus fascia featuring fin-like treatment on the grille and a massive bumper flanked by vertically-oriented LED headlamps. The side and rear profiles are almost identical to the new-gen Vellfire.

Lexus LM: Cabin interior

The main difference lies in its cabin which screams of opulence. Lexus is offering the LM in India in two configurations– a 4-seater and a 7-seater. The former gets two airline-style Ottoman seats for the rear passengers. The cabin is drenched with all bells and whistles but the biggest highlight is a 48-inch ultrawide display that offers both single screen and dual screen viewing options.

The integrated rear AC and heater function is operated via 3 preset modes – Focus, Relax and Energise. Other feature highlights include a 3-way integrated audio system comprising front seat speakers, rear seat speakers, and rear seat headphones; satin-effect hot stamping grille, see-saw handle switch power sliding door switch, vehicle braking posture control (roll control), and rear climate concierge to name a few.

Lexus LM interior

Not just with convenience and comfort, Lexus LM also scores high on safety as well with a package that offers pre-collision system, dynamic radar cruise control, and lane departure assist, proactive driving assist, and abnormal driver response system.

Lexus LM: Powertrain specs, prices

Lexus hasn’t revealed the powertrain options on LM for the Indian market but internationally, the luxury MPV sold with a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder self-charging hybrid powertrain, that churns out a peak output of 250 horses and 239 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an electric all-wheel drive system.

The Japanese luxury brand also hasn’t revealed prices for the LM, but it is expected to cost more thanToyota Vellfire that carries a sticker price of Rs 1.20-1.30 crore (ex-showroom).