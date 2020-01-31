Lexus LC500h launched in India: Price reduction for Made in India ES, NX



Lexus has launched the LC500h sports coupe in India. The Lexus LC500h is priced at Rs 1.96 crore and bookings have started. Lexus is bringing this model through the CBU route. The vehicle is sold in more than 68 regions and rubs shoulders with the Maserati Turismo models. If flash is what you desire, the Lexus LC500h has loads of it. In fact, the yellow colour too is considered the signature shade and looks quite fetching. The spindle grille doesn't look out of place here and those sharp headlights add to the flavour. The 20-inch wheels cut a distinct shape and the long pronounced hood also looks shapely. A digital instrument cluster, surrounded by Alcantara leather takes centre stage. The 12.3-inch infotainment is huge but these are Lexus standards. Unfortunately, it still uses a touchpad system and has not been replaced with a touchscreen unit.

The front seats are powered and heated/cooled too. There is a lone powertrain on offer - a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine. This one isn't a snorting bull but instead makes 300hp of power. It is also paired to a hybrid system that comprises an extra battery as well as two electric motors. In total, the LC500h is capable of pushing out 360 horses and 350Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a 10-speed transmission. This being a hybrid, efficiency is of more importance and 15.75kmpl is the claimed number for Europe.

Safety is paramount with several airbags, adaptive cruise control, cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, emergency braking and lane-keeping assist. Along with the launch of the LC500h, Lexus has also announced its CKD operations. The first two products to go CKD are the ES sedan and NX SUV. Prices have gone down by nearly Rs 5 lakh, with the ES range starting at Rs 51.90 lakh while the NX begins at Rs 54.90 lakh, ex-showroom.