Lexus launches ‘aviation-inspired’ LC 500h Limited Edition in India at Rs 2.15 crore

Lexus India has launched a limited-edition model of its sports coupe, the LC 500h. The new LC Limited Edition is a product of a partnership between air race pilot Yoshihide Muroya and Lexus engineers. The Lexus team worked on different ways to create efficiencies for Muroya’s aircraft, from refining the grip design of the control column to maximizing aerodynamics efficiencies using testing data learned on Lexus automobiles. The partnership ultimately assisted Muroya on his path to winning the 2017 Red Bull Air Race World Championships.

With a team consisting of some of the same engineers who built the Lexus LFA supercar on board, Lexus took a unique approach by turning a preconceived concept on its head – literally. They found that taking an airplane wing and flipping it upside down improved maneuverability and efficiency at the wingtips.

This led to the creation of an exquisite carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) rear wing that realizes greater steering responsiveness and stability without disrupting the LC’s inherent vehicle stability. The LC 500h Limited Edition meets the demanding production quality expected of Lexus vehicles and offers a captivating design in harmony with exhilarating performance.

The LC500h Limited Edition is available in three striking colours that accentuate the design of the vehicle – White Nova Glass Flake, Sonic Silver, and Black.

The interiors boast Black Alcantara trimmed seats that feature elegant Saddle Tan accents and seat belts. The steering wheel, shift lever and door trims are also accented in Black AlcantaraTM trim.

An exclusive carbon-fiber scuff plate integrates the LC silhouette and lettering that reads “LC Limited Edition” & “LEXUS”.

Aggressively styled 21-inch forged wheels, exclusive to the LC Limited Edition, aid in lower drag co-efficient with the same level of rigidity.

