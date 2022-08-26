This program will offer a comprehensive 203-point inspection and Lexus certification for pre-owned Lexus cars.

Japanese luxury carmaker Lexus, has launched an exclusive ‘Lexus Certified Programme’ in India with an aim to provide their customers a better value for their Lexus cars and for the prospective buyers of Lexus Pre-owned cars. The certification hopes to strengthen the brand’s footprint in India and enhance the overall Lexus ownership experience. This program will offer a comprehensive 203-point inspection and Lexus certification for the pre-owned Lexus cars for a hazzle free experience when one decide to find another home for their Lexus’ while offering peace of mind new Lexus buyers.



Commenting on this occasion, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said, “Lexus cars are renowned for their luxury and reliability world over. With the Lexus Certified Programme, we are introducing an added level of assurance for our guests in India. The certification program provides a warranty up to 24 months with due diligence on quality, documentation and service. Our focus of creating an overall amazing ownership experience has been our key focus since we began our journey in India”.

The Lexus pre-owned cars program will offer comprehensive warranty upto 24 months or 30,000 km, upto 3 complimentary services can be availed by the guests buying the Lexus certified pre-owned cars, a 203-point inspection and Lexus promises that each car will be certified after due diligence of documentation, quality level and service history.



