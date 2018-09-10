Lexus ES300h in India: 5 top things about this BMW 5-Series Rival!

Lexus brought the seventh generation ES300h sedan to India earlier this year, hot on the heels of the global unveiling. The new sedan which will be available only as a hybrid and replaces the previous ES300 which made it to India early last year. The new ES300h benefits from Lexus’ front wheel drive global architecture-K, based around Toyota’s TNGA platform. The ES300 is the third car from Lexus’ 'Future Chapter of Lexus' philosophy of the company started with the LC Coupe and LS sedan. Now that the car has been showcased, here are a five things you need to need to know about the Lexus ES300h hybrid sedan.

1.Longer and wider than the outgoing car

The 2019 Lexus ES is easily a new benchmark in spaciousness for the ES range to date. The new car is 66 mm longer, 5 mm lower and 45 mm wider than the outgoing model. The wheels have also been space out further ensuring that the wheelbase now stands 50mm longer, the track and has also been integrated. The new platform has made way for an extended legroom of 998.6 mm The boot capacity has also increased with 454 litres of space now available.

2. Bolder Design

The seventh generation Lexus ES 300h gets a more aggressive stance with the Lexus’ new trademark spindle grille, that captures all the attention in the front and adds dollops of premium appeal. It shares the family design language from the LS, the Lexus flagship in India. The ES300h gets larger LED lamps, a redesigned rear that is now a lot sharper than the previous generation accompanied with 18-inch alloy wheels. Customers can pick between a total of nine colour options.

3. Cabin & Interiors

The cabin and the interiors of the Lexus ES300 H are largely inspired by the Lexus Future Interior concept. It really is quite good, with interiors reflecting a driver-centric approach with a touchscreen infotainment system that offers access to a host of systems including the climate control and audio. Electronically adjustable seats can also be worked through the primary interface. The new ES 300h comes with a 17-speaker Mark Levinson system, wireless charging and multiple driving modes.

4. Engine

The Petrol-Electric hybrid motor on the Lexus features a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that is combined with the automaker's new fourth-generation Lexus Hybrid Drive System. The BS6 compliant motor in conjunction with the electric motor makes a total of 215 hp of power. The return on this a staggering 22.37 kmpl. Which is nothing short of stellar for a full-size luxury executive sedan.

5. Safety & Competition

The 2019 ES300h is one of the safest cars in its segment with 10 airbags, Hill Start Assist, VSC being offered as standard. At Rs 59.13 lakh the ES300 will be available only in a single trim and will take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and the Jaguar XF in the segment.