LEGO McLaren Senna took 9 times longer to be built than the rear one!

Several iconic supercars in the past have had their incarnations in the form of full-sized, sometimes even working LEGO models. Most recent of these was the one of the Buggati Chiron. And now we have one for the McLaren Senna. The Iconic supercar by the British car manufacturer now has a LEGO iteration which is set to make its debut at the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). The LEGO McLaren Senna has been made out of 467,854 individual LEGO elements. This number is nearly 200,000 more than what was stood in the making of the McLaren 720s's LEGO version.

Teams consisting of up to 10 members, working in different shifts, took a total of 2,275 hours to build the LEGO McLaren Senna. The time taken in building the same is equal to nine times longer than what it takes to hand build the real car which only takes about 300 hours to take birth. If we are to include the total amount of time, which also considers the time it took in the design and development of this model, then the number shoots up to a whopping 4,935 hours with the total manpower standing at 42 men and women.

Thanks to the new downloadable content, which will be announced at the E3 2019, Lego fans are going to get a chance to live up their perfect McLaren fantasy. This is part of the Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions expansion where the LEGO McLaren Senna will be fully playable in the game. In addition to this, the game is going to provide the players with the opportunity to explore the entire LEGO themed world which is going to offer them a number of new challenges and races to compete in. The icing on the cake will be that these players will also be able to explore an entire virtual LEGO city.

The Forza Horizon 4 is one of the largest played racing games around the world. With stunning graphics, it provides a virtual world in 4K and HDR clarity in which players can race across a number of different tracks as well as other exotic locations. The Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions is going to be released worldwide on June 13.