Lego Bugatti Chiron: Life-size hypercar made of plastic toy bricks and it works too!

Lego has been a part of our life for years with those houses and toy cars that we could build from those tiny plastic toy bricks. Over the years, Lego has grown big, and now it's as big as life with life-size models of cars. The latest one comes from a collaboration between Lego and Bugatti. The result? A life-size version of the Bugatti Chiron – a hypercar that has enjoyed the title of the world's fastest production car. The best part about the Lego Chiron though is that it doesn't just look like the Chiron, it works too. Sort of.

To put it more precisely, it's called the 1:1 Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron - 1:1 presumably denoting the scale. It is powered by a 2,304 Lego Power Functions motors, that have been arranged in an engine that sits in place of the real Chiron's 8.0-litre W16.

While the real Bugatti Chiron produces a mad 1,500 hp, the Lego Chiron's plastic and carbon fibre gears put out 5.3 bhp for the road. So it goes, but it'll go if you're careful and it won't go very quick. The top speed is 20 km/h.

Watch 1:1 Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron in action below:

A quick gander upon the Lego Chiron and it'll easily pass as the real deal. Look at it a little closer and it'll appear to be a pixelated image of the real Bugatti Chiron. Look even closer and it's uncanny how smooth the Lego job is complete with the curvy lines.

Wait till you peep inside the Lego Chiron. The driver must feel like sitting inside a retro race game car. So, the big question remains is how many Lego bricks were used to put together a life-size, moving Chiron? More than 10 lakh pieces were used, which included 339 different types. In fact, now many custom one-offs were used - the translucent ones used in the head and tail lamps, which illuminate in the same fashion as they do in the real car. Oh and the Lego Chiron is unlocked using a real Bugatti key.

The other real Bugatti Chiron parts used in the Lego Chiron are the wheels. Even more surprisingly, there is no glue used. The team used a Lego screwdriver to put the bricks together. The roof, front bonnet, and rear deck are all huge sheets of Lego carefully designed not only to hold their own weight but to do so while driving.

Ever have an argument in the pub over the coolest toy car ever? Ahem! Look no further.