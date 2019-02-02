Legendary name Alfa Romeo Racing returns to Formula One: All you need to know!

It is official! The iconic Sauber name that has been an almost permanent fixture on the F1 grid since 1993 will be gone for the 2019 season after a period of almost 30 years. Their in-name exit will give way for the re-entry of another one of the racings’ grand old houses to return to the grid, Alfa Romeo Racing. The Italian sports car marque will also see its return to Formula One after almost 30 years late in the season last year, having signed a multi-year technical and commercial partnership with Sauber.

While the Swiss team’s management and ownership will remain largely unchanged, the team will officially drop the Sauber title entering into the 2019 season with a brand new driver line up of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi. The team will, however, remain an independent entrant to the series.



Speaking to Formula One.com Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal at Alfa Romeo Racing said that it was a pleasure to announce that they will enter the 2019 Formula One World Championship with the Team name Alfa Romeo Racing, saying their association with the brand has brought tremendous progress on the technical, commercial and sporting side in the Formula One. Vasseur went on to say that this has in away revitalized the brand and boosted the morale of the team all the way around. He expects that this will reflect on the results of the team.

For Sauber, they are looking to repeat their most successful run from 2008, under the ownership of BMW, during which they scored their sole F1 victory in 2008. Last year the Sauber F1, powered by Ferrari motors, finished eighth in the constructors' standings having shown considerable progress over the course of the season.

For Alfa Romeo, a tour de force in the first ever Formula 1 World Championship began in 1950, claiming a historic 1-2-3 at the first ever race at the Silverstone race track. With the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio and Nino Farina in the cockpits, the team went to secure back to back world championships! As for their challenger, Alfa Romeo Racing say they wait till the morning of the first day of testing to reveal their 2019 challenger in the Barcelona pit lane.

